PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United (Updated) ft. Colin Munro and Naseem Shah

The 15th game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 saw the Karachi Kings face Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi.

After being asked to bat first, Karachi batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Kieron Pollard played a fabulous cameo of 48* off 28 to take his side to 165-5.

In response, Colin Munro led the charge at the top with a quickfire 47-ball 82. He was helped by Alex Hales (47) as Islamabad chased down the total in 18.3 overs, losing three wickets.

PSL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Babar Azam (PZ) 5 5 1 330 111* 82.5 218 151.37 1 2 - 35 7 2 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 6 6 2 300 104* 75 191 157.06 1 2 - 21 12 3 RR Hendricks (MS) 6 6 1 286 79* 57.2 208 137.5 - 3 - 30 9 4 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ)"}">Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 6 6 1 239 72* 47.8 165 144.84 - 3 - 27 8 5 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 6 6 - 187 82 31.16 154 121.42 - 2 2 19 9 6 C Munro (IU) 5* 5 - 186 82 37.2 146 127.39 - 2 - 18 6 7 KA Pollard (KK) 4* 4 3 183 58 183 111 164.86 - 1 - 11 11 8 Saim Ayub (PZ) 5 5 - 175 88 35 114 153.5 - 1 1 14 9 9 Agha Salman (IU) 5* 5 2 171 64* 57 112 152.67 - 2 - 16 6 10 JJ Roy (QG) 4 4 - 148 75 37 100 148 - 1 - 20 4

Babar Azam, Peshawar Zalmi captain, is the leading run-scorer in PSL 2024. He has amassed 330 runs in five games at an average of 82.5. Below him is Rassie van der Dussen of Lahore Qalandars, who has scored 300 runs in six games.

Reeza Hendricks of Multan Sultans is next with 286 runs in six outings. Sahibzada Farhan of Lahore Qalandars is fourth with 239 runs in six games. Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan has scored 187 runs in six games and is next in the list.

Colin Munro of Islamabad scored 47-ball 82 in the win over the Kings to move to sixth with 186 runs. Kieron Pollard of Karachi took his tally to 183 runs in four games following his cameo of 48* against United to jump to seventh.

Saim Ayub (175), Agha Salman (171) and Jason Roy (148) follow Pollard in the run charts in PSL 2024.

PSL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammad Ali (MS) 6 6 138 23 1 144 13 3/19 11.07 6.26 10.61 - - 2 Usama Mir (MS)"}">Usama Mir (MS) 6 6 144 24 - 178 13 6/40 13.69 7.41 11.07 - 1 3 Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) 6 6 144 24 1 200 9 3/33 22.22 8.33 16 - - 4 Arif Yaqoob (PZ) 3 3 66 11 - 91 8 5/27 11.37 8.27 8.25 - 1 5 DJ Willey (MS) 5 5 114 19 - 140 8 3/37 17.5 7.36 14.25 - - 6 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 4 4 96 16 - 122 7 3/18 17.42 7.62 13.71 - - 7 L Wood (PZ) 5 5 119 19.5 1 155 7 2/13 22.14 7.81 17 - - 8 Naseem Shah (IU) 5* 5 120 20 - 158 7 2/27 22.57 7.9 17.14 - - 9 Abbas Afridi (MS) 5 5 114 19 - 164 7 3/33 23.42 8.63 16.28 - - 10 Salman Irshad (PZ) 5 5 114 19 - 190 7 3/38 27.14 10 16.28 - -

Mohammad Ali of Multan Sultans is atop the wickets list in PSL 2024 with 13 wickets in six games at an average of 11.07. Usama Mir sits below his teammate with 13 scalps at an average of 13.69.

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi has picked up nine wickets in six games and is third. He's ahead of Arif Yaqoob of Peshawar Zalmi follows Afridi, who has eight scalps at an average of 11.37. Below him is David Willey of Multan Sultans, who has eight wickets at 17.5.

Abrar Ahmed, Luke Wood, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi and Salman Irshad have picked up seven wickets apiece PSL 2024 and follow Willey in the wickets charts.

