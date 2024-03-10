PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars (Updated) ft. Abdullah Shafique and Zahid Mahmood

Karachi Kings took on Lahore Qalandars in the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024. Karachi won the toss and elected to bowl.

Lahore made 177 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique made a half-century each. Shafique was the highest scorer and made 55 runs off 39 deliveries. Zahid Mahmood was the pick of the bowlers for Karachi and took two wickets for 27 runs in four overs.

Karachi reached the target of 178 runs on the last delivery of their innings and won the match by three wickets. James Vince was the highest run-scorer for Karachi and made 42 runs off 27 deliveries.

PSL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Babar Azam (PZ) 8 8 1 447 111* 63.85 289 154.67 1 4 1 51 10 2 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 7 7 2 364 104* 72.8 235 154.89 1 3 - 25 16 3 RR Hendricks (MS) 8 8 1 304 79* 43.42 226 134.51 - 3 - 34 9 4 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 8 8 - 277 82 34.62 222 124.77 - 3 2 26 10 5 Agha Salman (IU) 8 8 2 262 64* 43.66 180 145.55 - 2 - 22 11 6 Saim Ayub (PZ) 8 8 - 252 88 31.5 153 164.7 - 1 1 18 17 7 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 7 7 1 241 72* 40.16 177 136.15 - 3 - 27 8 8 KA Pollard (KK) 8 7 3 238 58 59.5 154 154.54 - 1 - 14 15 9 Shoaib Malik (KK) 9 9 2 232 53 33.14 194 119.58 - 1 - 18 5 10 JJ Roy (QG) 7 7 - 231 75 33 155 149.03 - 2 - 27 8

Babar Azam is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has amassed 447 runs in eight matches at an average of 63.85 and a strike rate of 154.67. Rassie van der Dussen is still the second-highest run-scorer and has amassed 364 runs in seven outings at an average of 72.8.

Reeza Hendricks made 277 runs in eight matches at an average of 34.62 and a strike rate of 134.51. He is still in third place on this list. Mohammad Rizwan has amassed a total of 277 runs in eight innings at an average of 34.62 and a strike rate of 124.77. He is still the fourth-highest run-scorer.

Agha Salman has made 262 runs and is still in fifth place. He is still the fifth-highest run-scorer. Abdullah Shafique made his first half-century this season. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer for Lahore and has amassed a total of 100 runs in four matches.

PSL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Usama Mir (MS) 8 8 192 32 - 239 18 6/40 13.27 7.46 10.66 - 1 2 Mohammad Ali (MS) 8 8 180 30 1 230 14 3/19 16.42 7.66 12.85 - - 3 AJ Hosein (QG) 7 7 168 28 - 198 13 4/23 15.23 7.07 12.92 1 - 4 Hasan Ali (KK) 8 8 186 31 - 258 13 4/15 19.84 8.32 14.3 1 - 5 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 7 7 168 28 - 211 12 3/18 17.58 7.53 14 - - 6 Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) 7 7 168 28 1 232 11 3/33 21.09 8.28 15.27 - - 7 Shadab Khan (IU) 8 8 168 28 - 215 10 3/41 21.5 7.67 16.8 - - 8 Mir Hamza (KK) 7 7 151 25.1 - 223 10 3/28 22.3 8.86 15.1 - - 9 L Wood (PZ) 8 8 185 30.5 1 254 10 2/13 25.4 8.23 18.5 - - 10 Zaman Khan (LQ) 7 7 156 26 - 265 10 4/37 26.5 10.19 15.6 1 -

Usama Mir is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He has picked 18 wickets in eight matches at an average of 13.27. Mohammad Ali is still in second position and has taken 14 wickets in eight games at an average of 16.42.

Akeal Hosein has amassed a total of 13 wickets in seven games at a strike rate of 12.92. He is still the third-highest wicket-taker this season. Hasan Ali has 13 wickets to his name at an average of 22.15 in nine games and is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Abrar Ahmed is the fifth-highest wicket-taker and has picked 12 wickets in seven innings at an average of 17.58, an economy of 7.53, and a strike rate of 14. Zahid Mahmood was the most successful bowler on Saturday. He has picked a total of seven wickets in five matches.

