PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United (Updated) ft. Rassie van der Dussen and Shaheen Afridi

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars emerged victorious on the doubleheader day in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday. While the Kings breezed past the Quetta Gladiators, Lahore registered their first win of the season beating Islamabad United in Rawalpindi.

In the first match of the day, the Quetta Gladiators started well with the bat after losing the toss. They were 67/1 after eight overs but collapsed thereafter to lose nine wickets for just 51 runs. They could only post 118 runs and couldn’t bat their entire quota of 20 overs too.

In response, Tim Seifert scored 49 while James Vince and Shoaib Malik also contributed as Karachi Kings chased down 119 in the 16th over with seven wickets.

In the second match of the day, Islamabad United’s decision to bowl first seemed to be working for them as they reduced the Qalandars to 30/3 in the seventh over. But then Shaheen Afridi smashed 30 off just 14 while Rassie van der Dussen scored 64 runs. They propelled the team’s score to 162 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs.

In response, Islamabad United were never in the chase as they lost five wickets for just 36 runs in less than seven overs. Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, and Naseem Shah did their bit but they only delayed the inevitable as they were skittled for just 145 runs losing the match by 17 runs.

PSL 2024 Most Runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Babar Azam (PZ) 7 7 1 394 111* 65.66 259 152.12 1 3 1 42 9 2 Rassie van der Dussen (LQ) 7 7 2 364 104* 72.8 235 154.89 1 3 - 25 16 3 Reeza Hendricks (MS) 8 8 1 304 79* 43.42 226 134.51 - 3 - 34 9 4 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 8 8 - 277 82 34.62 222 124.77 - 3 2 26 10 5 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 7 7 1 241 72* 40.16 177 136.15 - 3 - 27 8 6 Agha Salman (IU) 7 7 2 229 64* 45.8 150 152.66 - 2 - 21 10 7 Saim Ayub (PZ) 7 7 - 222 88 31.71 141 157.44 - 1 1 17 14 8 Usman Khan (MS) 3 3 1 216 106* 108 121 178.51 1 1 - 24 7 9 Colin Munro (IU) 7 7 - 216 82 30.85 171 126.31 - 2 - 21 7 10 JJ Roy (QG) 6 6 - 215 75 35.83 139 154.67 - 2 - 25 8

Babar Azam is still on top with 394 runs in seven matches. Lahore Qalandars’ Rassie van der Dussen is only 30 runs behind him, having amassed 364 runs at a strike rate of almost 155 with three fifties to his name. His teammate Sahibzada Farhan is in fifth place having mustered 241 runs in seven outings. Agha Salman is next having scored 229 runs at a strike-rate of 152.66.

Colin Munro of Islamabad and Jason Roy of Quetta complete the top 10 list with 216 and 215 runs to their name respectively.

PSL 2024 Most Wickets list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Usama Mir (MS) 8 8 192 32 - 239 18 6/40 13.27 7.46 10.66 - 1 2 Mohammad Ali (MS) 8 8 180 30 1 230 14 3/19 16.42 7.66 12.85 - - 3 Hasan Ali (KK) 7 7 162 27.2 - 227 13 4/15 17.46 8.3 12.61 1 - 4 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 6 6 144 24 - 177 11 3/18 16.09 7.37 13.09 - - 5 Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) 7 7 168 28 1 232 11 3/33 21.09 8.28 15.27 - - 6 Shadab Khan (IU) 7 7 156 26 - 193 10 3/41 19.3 7.42 15.6 - - 7 Zaman Khan (LQ) 7 7 156 26 - 265 10 4/37 26.5 10.19 15.6 1 - 8 Akeal Hosein (QG) 6 6 144 24 - 175 9 2/17 19.44 7.29 16 - - 9 David Willey (MS) 7 7 162 27 - 208 9 3/37 23.11 7.7 18 - - 10 Naseem Shah (IU) 7 7 168 28 2 214 9 2/27 23.77 7.64 18.66 - -

With the ball, Multan Sultans bowlers Usama Mir and Mohammad Ali continue to be on top with 18 and 14 wickets respectively. However, Hasan Ali has got close after picking up four wickets in the previous match. He is now in third place with 13 wickets while Abrar Ahmed is next with 11 wickets in six matches.

Shaheen Afridi of Lahore Qalandars is in fifth position having accounted for 11 scalps in seven matches. His teammate Zaman Khan has jumped to seventh place after picking up a four-fer against Islamabad United. Naseem Shah completes the top 10 list with nine wickets in seven matches.

