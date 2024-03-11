PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators (Updated) ft. Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Afridi

Islamabad United secured a three-wicket win over Multan Sultans in the 27th game of the Pakistan Super League 2024 on Sunday, March 10. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators bagged a six-wicket win against Lahore Qalandards in the 28th match.

In the 27th encounter, Multan Sultans posted a dominating total of 228/4 in 20 overs. Usman Khan, batting at no. 3, amassed 100* runs in 50 balls with 15 fours and three sixes while Johnson Charles (52) and Yasir Khan (33) also shined. Faheem Ashraf scalped two wickets for Islamand United while Naseem Shan and Hunain Shah claimed a wicket apiece.

In the chase, opener Colin Munro was at his explosive best, smacking 84 runs in 40 balls with nine fours and five sixes. Captain Shadab Khan scored 54 runs in 31 balls while Imad Wasim gave the finishing touches with 30* runs in 13 balls.

Eventually, they chased down the total on the last ball of the game with three wickets in hand. Abbas Afridi picked up a three-wicket haul for Multan Sultans but in vain.

In the 28th clash, Lahore Qalandars racked up a good-looking total of 166/4 in 20 overs. Abdullah Shafique top-scored with 59* runs in 39 balls while captain Shaheen Shah Afridi scored 55 runs in 34 balls.

Abrar Ahmed pocketed two wickets, conceding 31 runs in four overs while Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Wasim Jr picked up a wicket each.

In response, Quetta Gladiators sealed the deal on the last ball of the game with six wickets in hand. Saud Shakeel was the wrecker-in-chief with an 88-run unbeaten knock in 65 balls with five fours and four sixes.

Khawaja Nafay also played a crucial role with 26 runs in 24 balls. Mohammad Wasim Jr smacked a six on the last ball of the game when four runs were needed to win it for his side.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024.

PSL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Babar Azam (PZ) 8 8 1 447 111* 63.85 289 154.67 1 4 1 51 10 2 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 7 7 2 364 104* 72.8 235 154.89 1 3 - 25 16 3 Usman Khan (MS) 4 4 2 316 106* 158 171 184.79 2 1 - 39 10 4 Saud Shakeel (QG) 8 8 1 309 88* 44.14 214 144.39 - 2 - 30 14 5 C Munro (IU) 9 9 - 309 84 34.33 222 139.18 - 3 - 32 12 6 RR Hendricks (MS) 8 8 1 304 79* 43.42 226 134.51 - 3 - 34 9 7 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 9 9 - 297 82 33 239 124.26 - 3 2 28 11 8 Shadab Khan (IU) 9 9 2 278 80 39.71 191 145.54 - 3 - 22 13 9 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 8 8 1 266 72* 38 199 133.66 - 3 - 31 8 10 Agha Salman (IU) 9 9 2 264 64* 37.71 185 142.7 - 2 - 22 11

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 447 runs. Rassie van der Dussen maintained his second rank with 364 runs and Usman Khan (316) propelled from the 14th to the third rank.

Saud Shakeel (309) surged up from the 13th to the fourth rank at 44.14. Colin Munro (309) rocketed from the 11th to the fifth spot at 34.33. Reeza Hendricks (304) and Mohammad Rizwan (297) slipped three spots each to occupy the sixth and seventh slots respectively.

Shadab Khan (278) ascended from the 12th to the eighth spot while Sahibzada Farhan descended from the seventh to the ninth rank. Agha Salman (264) slid from the fifth to the 10th spot.

PSL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Usama Mir (MS) 9 9 216 36 - 307 18 6/40 17.05 8.52 12 - 1 2 Mohammad Ali (MS) 9 9 204 34 1 274 16 3/19 17.12 8.05 12.75 - - 3 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 8 8 192 32 - 242 14 3/18 17.28 7.56 13.71 - - 4 Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) 9 9 216 36 1 310 14 3/33 22.14 8.61 15.42 - - 5 AJ Hosein (QG) 8 8 192 32 - 248 13 4/23 19.07 7.75 14.76 1 - 6 Hasan Ali (KK) 9 9 210 35 - 288 13 4/15 22.15 8.22 16.15 1 - 7 Zaman Khan (LQ) 9 9 192 32 - 316 11 4/37 28.72 9.87 17.45 1 - 8 Abbas Afridi (MS) 6 6 138 23 - 204 10 3/33 20.4 8.86 13.8 - - 9 Mir Hamza (KK) 7 7 151 25.1 - 223 10 3/28 22.3 8.86 15.1 - - 10 DJ Willey (MS) 8 8 186 31 - 238 10 3/37 23.8 7.67 18.6 - -

Usama Mir (18) and Mohammad Ali (16) continue leading the top two bowling standings positions. Abrar Ahmed (14) moved up from the fifth to the third position.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (14) moved up from the sixth to the fourth rank at 22.14. Akeal Hosein (13) slid from the third to the fifth rank at 19.07. Hasan Ali (13) also slipped from the fourth to the sixth rank with an average of 22.15.

Zaman Khan (11) retained his seventh rank. Abbas Afridi ascended from the 16th to the eighth rank, scalping 10 wickets at 20.4. Mir Hamza (10) maintained his ninth rank, averaging 22.3 while David Willey (10) moved up from the 11th to the 10th rank at 23.8.

