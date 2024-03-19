PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United (Updated) ft. Usama Khan and Usama Mir

Islamabad United secured their third PSL title with a thrilling two-wicket victory over Multan Sultans in the final at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, March 18.

After electing to bat first on a decent batting track, Usman Khan (57), Iftikhar Ahmed (32*), and Mohammad Rizwan (26) propelled the team to 159/9 in 20 overs. Imad Wasim was at his best, scalping a fifer and conceding just 23 runs in four overs.

In response, Martin Guptill smacked a 50-run knock off 32 balls, including four fours and three sixes. Azam Khan also played a vital knock, smacking 30 runs off 22 balls. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Imad Wasim (19*) stood tall despite losing wickets in the death overs to seal the deal for Islamabad United with two wickets in hand. Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah's two wickets each went in vain for the Sultans.

On that note, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024.

PSL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Babar Azam (PZ) 11 11 1 569 111* 56.9 399 142.6 1 5 1 63 12 2 Usman Khan (MS) 7 7 3 430 106* 107.5 262 164.12 2 2 - 52 11 3 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 12 12 - 407 82 33.91 333 122.22 - 4 2 33 15 4 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 7 7 2 364 104* 72.8 235 154.89 1 3 - 25 16 5 Saim Ayub (PZ) 11 11 - 345 88 31.36 219 157.53 - 2 1 27 21 6 C Munro (IU) 10 10 - 326 84 32.6 235 138.72 - 3 - 36 12 7 Saud Shakeel (QG) 10 10 1 323 88* 35.88 228 141.66 - 2 1 31 15 8 Agha Salman (IU) 12 12 2 310 64* 31 221 140.27 - 2 - 27 12 9 Shadab Khan (IU) 12 12 2 305 80 30.5 214 142.52 - 3 1 23 15 10 RR Hendricks (MS) 8 8 1 304 79* 43.42 226 134.51 - 3 - 34 9

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam ended the campaign as the leading run-scorer with 569 runs. Usman Khan moved one spot up to secure the second position, accumulating 430 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan slid one spot down to occupy the third position, amassing 407 runs. Rassie van der Dussen (364) and Saim Ayub (345) retained their fourth and fifth positions. Colin Munro (326) ascended one spot to secure the sixth slot.

Saud Shakeel (323) descended one slot to occupy the seventh spot. Agha Salman (310) propelled from the 10th to the eighth slot while Shadad Khan maintained his ninth rank, scoring 305 runs. Reeza Hendricks (304) slid from the eighth to the 10th rank.

PSL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Usama Mir (MS) 12 12 281 46.5 - 381 24 6/40 15.87 8.13 11.7 - 1 2 Mohammad Ali (MS) 12 12 258 43 1 354 19 3/19 18.63 8.23 13.57 - - 3 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 10 10 240 40 - 313 16 3/18 19.56 7.82 15 - - 4 DJ Willey (MS) 11 11 246 41 - 306 15 3/22 20.4 7.46 16.4 - - 5 AJ Hosein (QG) 10 10 240 40 - 308 15 4/23 20.53 7.7 16 1 - 6 Naseem Shah (IU) 11 11 264 44 2 333 15 3/30 22.2 7.56 17.6 - - 7 Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) 9 9 216 36 1 310 14 3/33 22.14 8.61 15.42 - - 8 Hasan Ali (KK) 10 10 228 38 - 314 14 4/15 22.42 8.26 16.28 1 - 9 Shadab Khan (IU) 12 12 264 44 - 376 14 3/32 26.85 8.54 18.85 - - 10 Abbas Afridi (MS) 9 9 174 29 - 248 13 3/33 19.07 8.55 13.38 - -

Usama Mir ended the season as the leading wicket-taker, scalping 24 wickets. Mohammad Ali (19) and Abrar Ahmed (16) retain their second and third positions. David Willey (15) ascended from the sixth to the fourth rank, averaging 20.4.

Akeal Hosein (15) and Naseem Shah (15) slipped one spot each to occupy the fifth and sixth spots at 20.53 and 22.2, respectively. Shaheen Shah Afridi (14) and Hasan Ali (14) maintain their seventh and eighth positions at averages of 22.14 and 22.42, respectively.

Shadab Khan (14) moved up from the 12th to the ninth slot at 26.85 while Abbas Afridi (13) slid from the ninth to the 10th rank at 19.07.

