PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings (Updated) ft. Reeza Hendricks and Usama Mir

Multan Sultans defeated the Karachi Kings by 20 runs in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, March 3.

Batting first after winning the toss, the Multan Sultans got off to a great start with opener Mohammad Rizwan's 58 off 44 balls. However, the day belonged to Usman Khan, who played a spectacular knock of 106* off just 59 deliveries, studded with ten fours and five sixes.

His sublime innings propelled the Multan Sultans to post a challenging total of 189/3 in their 20 overs. Blessing Muzarabani was the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets, while Hasan Ali chipped in with one wicket for the Karachi Kings.

In response, Karachi Kings captain Shan Masood led from the front with a quickfire 39 but lacked support from the other end. Shoaib Malik (38), Irfan Khan (23), and Mohammad Nawaz made decent contributions. But it wasn't enough as the Kings were restricted to 169/7 in their quota of 20 overs, losing the match by 20 runs.

For the Multan Sultans, leggie Usama Mir took two wickets and a wicket each for David Willey, Mohammed Ali, Chris Jordan, and Khushdil Shah.

PSL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Babar Azam (PZ) 5 5 1 330 111* 82.5 218 151.37 1 2 - 35 7 2 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 6 6 2 300 104* 75 191 157.06 1 2 - 21 12 3 RR Hendricks (MS) 7 7 1 299 79* 49.83 216 138.42 - 3 - 33 9 4 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 7 7 - 245 82 35 198 123.73 - 3 2 24 9 5 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 6 6 1 239 72* 47.8 165 144.84 - 3 - 27 8 6 Usman Khan (MS) 3 3 1 216 106* 108 121 178.51 1 1 - 24 7 7 JJ Roy (QG) 5* 5 - 200 75 40 131 152.67 - 2 - 22 8 8 KA Pollard (KK) 5* 5 3 196 58 98 121 161.98 - 1 - 11 12 9 Agha Salman (IU) 5 5 2 188 64* 62.66 122 154.09 - 2 - 16 8 10 C Munro (IU) 5 5 - 186 82 37.2 146 127.39 - 2 - 18 6

After 19 matches into the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024, Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has emerged as the leading run scorer with 330 runs to his name. He has scored these runs at an incredible average of 82.52 and a strike rate of 151.37, including one century and two fifties.

Rassie van der Dussen of the Lahore Qalandars is second on the list with 300 runs at an average of 75. Multan Sultan's batsman Reeza Hendricks occupies the third spot with 299 runs.

Multan Sultan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan has amassed 245 runs and is placed fourth on the run charts. Lahore Qalandars batter Sahibzada Farhan rounds off the top five run-getters with 239 runs under his belt, averaging 47.8.

Other prominent run scorers of the tournament include Usman Khan (216 runs), Jason Roy (200 runs), Kieron Pollard (196 runs), Agha Salman (188 runs), and Colin Munro (186 runs).

PSL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Usama Mir (MS) `7 7 168 18 - 207 15 6/40 13.8 7.39 11.2 - 1 2 Mohammad Ali (MS) 7 7 162 27 1 184 14 3/19 13.14 6.81 11.57 - - 3 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 5* 5 120 20 - 153 10 3/18 15.3 7.65 12 - - 4 DJ Willey (MS) 6 6 138 23 - 172 9 3/37 19.11 7.47 15.33 - - 5 Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) 6 6 144 24 1 200 9 3/33 22.22 8.33 16 - - 6 Hasan Ali (KK) 6 6 140 23.2 - 212 9 3/30 23.55 9.08 15.55 - - 7 Arif Yaqoob (PZ) 3 3 66 11 - 91 8 5/27 11.37 8.27 8.25 - 1 8 AJ Hosein (QG) 5* 5 120 20 - 151 8 2/17 18.87 7.55 15 - - 9 L Wood (PZ) 5 5 119 19.5 1 155 7 2/13 22.14 7.81 17 - - 10 Naseem Shah (IU) 5 5 120 20 - 158 7 2/27 22.57 7.9 17.14 - -

Multan Sultans' Usama Mir has emerged as the leading wicket-taker so far, with 15 scalps to his name from seven matches. Mir's best bowling figures are 6/40, and he has an excellent economy rate of 7.39. Mir's teammate Mohammad Ali is second on the wickets chart with 14 wickets. The pacer has a best haul of 3/19.

Quetta Gladiators' spinning sensation, Abrar Ahmed, occupies the third spot with 10 wickets. Despite featuring in just five matches, Abrar made an instant impact this season, picking a best of 3/18.

Multan Sultan's pacer David Willey is placed fourth among the leading wicket-takers with nine wickets, followed by Shaheen Afridi with nine wickets. Shaheen, playing for Lahore Qalandars, has been expensive, giving away runs at 8.33 per over.

Karachi Kings pacer Hasan Ali has also accounted for nine wickets so far. Meanwhile, Arif Yaqoob of Peshawar Zalmi impressed with his eight wickets, which included a five-wicket haul. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has eight wickets for the Quetta Gladiators.

Luke Wood of Peshawar Zalmi and Naseem Shah of Islamabad United have picked up seven wickets each in the tournament so far. They occupy the ninth and tenth spots, respectively.

