PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi (Updated) ft. Babar Azam and Mohammad Ali

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi squared off in the ninth game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 on Friday.

Peshawar registered their first win of the season with a thrilling five-run win over the Sultans. Opting to bat first, Peshawar put up a decent total of 179-8. Haseebullah Khan top-scored with 37, while captain Babar Azam made 31.

Rovman Powell (23 off 11), Pual Walter (16 off 8) and Luke Wood (17* off 12) also played vital knocks. Mohammad Ali continued his brilliant form with the ball, picking up a couple of wickets for Multan. David Willey and Usama Mir also bagged two wickets apiece.

In response, Multan lost an early wicket but recovered, thanks to crucial knocks from Yasir Khan (43) and a half-century from Dawid Malan (52). However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, which pulled them back. Eventually, they were bowled out for 174, falling agonisingly short of their target.

It was an all-round bowling display from Peshawar, who held their nerves to get the win. Arif Yaqoob picked up three wickets, while Luke Wood, Salman Irshad, and Naveen-ul-Haq picked up two wickets apiece.

PSL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Babar Azam (PZ) 3 3 - 171 72 57 119 143.69 - 2 - 16 5 2 RR Hendricks (MS) 4 4 2 171 79* 85.5 129 132.55 - 2 - 17 4 3 Agha Salman (IU) 3 3 1 149 64* 74.5 97 153.6 - 2 - 15 5 4 Rassie van der Dussen (LQ) 3 3 1 140 71* 70 94 148.93 - 2 - 10 5 5 Jason Roy (QG) 3 3 - 136 75 45.33 85 160 - 1 - 19 3 6 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 4 4 - 136 82 34 107 127.1 - 1 1 17 5 7 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 3 3 - 121 62 40.33 87 139.08 - 2 - 14 4 8 Saud Shakeel (QG) 3 3 - 116 74 38.66 76 152.63 - 1 - 13 5 9 DJ Malan (MS) 4 4 - 104 52 26 69 150.72 - 2 2 7 4 10 Shadab Khan (IU) 3 3 1 87 74* 43.5 54 161.11 - 1 - 7 5

Babar Azam (171) moved up by two positions to take the top position in the run-scorers list in PSL 2024. Reeza Hendricks (171) remains second.

Agha Salman (149) dropped two places to third. Rassie van der Dussen (140), Jason Roy (136), Mohammad Rizwan (136), Sahibzada Farhan (121) and Saud Shakeel (116) are the next players in the list.

Dawid Malan (104) moved up to ninth, while Shadab Khan (87) dropped a position to tenth.

PSL 2024 Most wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammad Ali (MS) 4 4 96 16 - 93 10 3/19 9.3 5.81 9.6 - - 2 Abbas Afridi (MS) 4 4 90 15 - 131 7 3/33 18.71 8.73 12.85 - - 3 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 3 3 72 12 - 87 6 3/18 14.5 7.25 12 - - 4 Usama Mir (MS) 4 4 96 16 - 104 6 2/29 17.33 6.5 16 - - 5 L Wood (PZ) 3 3 71 11.5 1 72 5 2/13 14.4 6.08 14.2 - - 6 AJ Hosein (QG) 3 3 72 12 - 87 5 2/17 17.4 7.25 14.4 - - 7 Naseem Shah (IU) 3 3 72 12 - 97 5 2/27 19.4 8.08 14.4 - - 8 Salman Irshad (PZ) 3 3 66 11 - 99 5 3/38 19.8 9 13.2 - - 9 DJ Willey (MS) 4 4 90 15 - 103 5 2/22 20.6 6.86 18 - - 10 Mohammad Wasim (QG) 3 3 72 12 - 111 5 3/20 22.2 9.25 14.4 - -

Mohammad Ali continues to top the PSL 2024 bowling charts with 10 wickets. Abbas Afridi (7) remains second, while Abrar Ahmed (6) is third.

Usama Mir (6) jumped up three places to fourth. Luke Wood (5) is fifth, while Akeal Hossein (5) dropped two positions to sixth. Naseem Shah (5) slipped two spots to seventh.

Salman Irshad is eighth with five wickets. David Willey, with five wickets, is ninth, while Mohammad Wasim (5) dropped three spots to tenth.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App