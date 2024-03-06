PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi (Updated) ft. Babar Azam and Usama Mir

Match 21 of the ongoing edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) was played between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans at Rawalpindi cricket stadium in Rawalpindi. Peshawar Zalmi secured their fourth win of the season and have climbed to third place in the standings.

The opening duo of Babar Azam and Saim Ayub worked wonders yet again for Peshawar after opting to bat. The latter smashed 46 runs from 22 balls while his skipper continued his great form, scoring 64 runs off 40 deliveries. The 84-run stand in just seven overs gave Zalmi a brilliant start to their innings.

Though things slowed down slightly in the second half, Peshawar Zalmi were still able to post 204 runs for the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs. Usama Mir was the star bowler for Multan, picking up three wickets for 32 runs in his four overs.

In response, Multan Sultans struggled in the beginning of the chase. None of their top four batters could strike at more than 150, which hurt their cause. Despite Iftikhar Ahmed (60* off 27) and Chris Jordan (30* off 12) putting up a spirited fight in the end, they fell agonizingly short by four runs to suffer their second loss this season.

PSL 2024 Most Runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Babar Azam (PZ) 7 7 1 394 111* 65.66 259 152.12 1 3 1 42 9 2 Reeza Hendricks (MS) 8 8 1 304 79* 43.42 226 134.51 - 3 - 34 9 3 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 6 6 2 300 104* 75 191 157.06 1 2 - 21 12 4 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 8 8 - 277 82 34.62 222 124.77 - 3 2 26 10 5 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 6 6 1 239 72* 47.8 165 144.84 - 3 - 27 8 6 Agha Salman (IU) 6 6 2 225 64* 56.25 147 153.06 - 2 - 20 10 7 Saim Ayub (PZ) 7 7 - 222 88 31.71 141 157.44 - 1 1 17 14 8 Usman Khan (MS) 3 3 1 216 106* 108 121 178.51 1 1 - 24 7 9 Colin Munro (IU) 6 6 - 201 82 33.5 155 129.67 - 2 - 19 7 10 JJ Roy (QG) 5 5 - 200 75 40 131 152.67 - 2 - 22 8

Babar Azam slammed 64 runs to retain his top position in the most runs scored list of PSL 2024. He has now scored 394 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 152.12 and an average of 65.66 with three fifties and one century to his name.

Multan Sultans batters Reeza Hendricks and Rizwan are in second and fourth place with 304 and 277 runs, respectively.

Among other batters, Saim Ayub also jumped up a few places after smashing 46 runs and he is in seventh position with 222 runs at a strike rate of 157.44. Usman Khan didn’t play this game and has slipped to eighth place, having amassed 216 runs in just three outings so far.

PSL 2024 Most wickets list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Usama Mir (MS) 8 8 192 32 - 239 18 6/40 13.27 7.46 10.66 - 1 2 Mohammad Ali (MS) 8 8 180 30 1 230 14 3/19 16.42 7.66 12.85 - - 3 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 5* 5 120 20 - 153 10 3/18 15.3 7.65 12 - - 4 Shadab Khan (IU) 6 6 138 23 - 170 9 3/41 18.88 7.39 15.33 - - 5 Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) 6 6 144 24 1 200 9 3/33 22.22 8.33 16 - - 6 David Willey (MS) 7 7 162 27 - 208 9 3/37 23.11 7.7 18 - - 7 Hasan Ali (KK) 6 6 140 23.2 - 212 9 3/30 23.55 9.08 15.55 - - 8 Arif Yaqoob (PZ) 4 4 84 14 - 123 8 5/27 15.37 8.78 10.5 - 1 9 AJ Hosein (QG) 5* 5 120 20 - 151 8 2/17 18.87 7.55 15 - - 10 Naseem Shah (IU) 6 6 144 24 1 184 8 2/27 23 7.66 18 - -

Even though Multan Sultans lost, Usama Mir starred for them with a three-wicket haul taking his tally to 18 wickets this season. He is on top of the most-wickets chart. Mohammad Ali occupies second position with 14 wickets to his name while Luke Wood has slipped out of the top 10 after a wicketless outing.

Arif Yaqoob didn’t play this game for Peshawar but remains in the top 10 with eight wickets in four matches. David Willey didn’t pick a wicket for Multan either, but he is in sixth place, having picked nine scalps in seven matches so far.

