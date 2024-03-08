PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators (Updated) ft. Babar Azam and Akeal Hosein

Peshawar Zalmi secured a comprehensive 76-run win over Quetta Gladiators in the 25th game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

After losing the toss, Peshawar were asked to bat first. Saim Ayub (30) and Babar Azam (53) continued their good form, forging a 46-run stand for the first wicket. Tom Kohler-Cadmore (33) and Rovman Powell (28*) also played crucial roles in helping the team post 196/8 in 20 overs.

Akeal Hosein looked sharp with his lines and lengths and returned with a four-wicket haul. Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, and Abrar Ahmed claimed one wicket apiece.

In reply, the Quetta Gladiators kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Though openers Jason Roy (16) and Saud Shakeel (24) looked good in the middle, other batters failed to live up to expectations.

Saim Ayub, Luke Wood, Mehran Mumtaz, and Khurram Shahzad scalped two wickets apiece, while Naveen-ul-Haq and Aamer Jamal picked up one wicket each to restrict the Gladiators to 120 runs in 17.5 overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024.

Pakistan Super League 2024 Most Runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Babar Azam (PZ) 8 8 1 447 111* 63.85 289 154.67 1 4 1 51 10 2 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 7 7 2 364 104* 72.8 235 154.89 1 3 - 25 16 3 RR Hendricks (MS) 8 8 1 304 79* 43.42 226 134.51 - 3 - 34 9 4 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 8 8 - 277 82 34.62 222 124.77 - 3 2 26 10 5 Agha Salman (IU) 8 8 2 262 64* 43.66 180 145.55 - 2 - 22 11 6 Saim Ayub (PZ) 8 8 - 252 88 31.5 153 164.7 - 1 1 18 17 7 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 7 7 1 241 72* 40.16 177 136.15 - 3 - 27 8 8 KA Pollard (KK) 7 6 3 235 58 78.33 149 157.71 - 1 - 14 15 9 JJ Roy (QG) 7 7 - 231 75 33 155 149.03 - 2 - 27 8 10 C Munro (IU) 8 8 - 225 82 28.12 182 123.62 - 2 - 23 7

Babar Azam's dominance in the run-scoring charts continues as he has amassed 447 runs in eight innings. Rassie van der Dussen (364), Reeza Hendricks (304), Mohammad Rizwan (277), and Agha Salman (262) retain their second, third, fourth, and fifth positions in the tally, respectively.

Saim Ayub (252) moved up from the 10th rank to secure the sixth position. Sahibzada Farahm (241) and Kieron Pollard (235) slipped one position each to secure the seventh and eighth spots.

Jason Roy (231) ascended from the 11th rank to make it to the ninth position, while Colin Munro (225) slipped from the eighth to the 10th rank.

Pakistan Super League 2024 Most Wickets list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Usama Mir (MS) 8 8 192 32 - 239 18 6/40 13.27 7.46 10.66 - 1 2 Mohammad Ali (MS) 8 8 180 30 1 230 14 3/19 16.42 7.66 12.85 - - 3 AJ Hosein (QG) 7 7 168 28 - 198 13 4/23 15.23 7.07 12.92 1 - 4 Hasan Ali (KK) 8 8 186 31 - 258 13 4/15 19.84 8.32 14.3 1 - 5 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 7 7 168 28 - 211 12 3/18 17.58 7.53 14 - - 6 Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) 7 7 168 28 1 232 11 3/33 21.09 8.28 15.27 - - 7 Shadab Khan (IU) 8 8 168 28 - 215 10 3/41 21.5 7.67 16.8 - - 8 Mir Hamza (KK) 7 7 151 25.1 - 223 10 3/28 22.3 8.86 15.1 - - 9 L Wood (PZ) 8 8 185 30.5 1 254 10 2/13 25.4 8.23 18.5 - - 10 Zaman Khan (LQ) 7 7 156 26 - 265 10 4/37 26.5 10.19 15.6 1 -

Usama Mir continues to lead the bowling standings with 18 scalps from eight innings, while Mohammad Ali retained his second rank, scalping 14 wickets in eight innings. Akeal Hosein (13) rocketed from the ninth to the third position, averaging 15.23.

Hasan Ali (13) slipped one spot to occupy the fourth rank at 19.84. Abrar Ahmed (12) and Shaheen Shan Afridi (11) slid one slot each to secure the fifth and sixth slots.

Shadab Khan (10), and Mir Hamza (10) slipped one position each to secure the seventh and eighth ranks at 21.5 and 22.3, respectively. Luke Wood (10) ascended from the 12th to the ninth rank at 25.4 while Zaman Khan (10) descended two spots to occupy the 10th rank at an average of 26.5.

