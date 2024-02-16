PSL 2024: Where to watch live streaming in India

The latest edition of the Pakistan Super League, PSL 2024, is all set to be held from February 17 to March 18. This year’s event will be the ninth edition of the T20 league. PSL 2024 will feature six franchises - Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

A total of 34 matches will be played during the course of the tournament across four venues - Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi. PSL 2024 will kick off with a match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The league stage of the competition will be held in a double round-robin format, with each franchise playing the other five teams twice.

After 30 matches in the league stage, the playoffs round will be held. The PSL 2024 playoffs will feature a Qualifier, two Eliminators and the Final. All the four playoff matches will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Expand Tweet

Lahore Qalandars are the defending champions in the Pakistan Super League. They beat Multan Sultans by 1 run in a thrilling final of the 2023 edition.

PSL 2024 live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of PSL 2024 will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. A match pass (valid for one game) can be purchased for ₹25, while the tour pass (for all Pakistan Super League 2024 matches) is priced at ₹149.

Alternately, fans have the option to go for unlimited live stream pass, which can be purchased for ₹199. The unlimited live stream pass gives cricket fans access to watch all cricket matches for a month. The yearly scheme for the pass costs ₹999.

The live telecast of the Pakistan Super League 2024 will not be available on any TV channel in India.

PSL 2024: Significant developments ahead of the tournament

In a big decision, Quetta Gladiators have named experienced South African T20 batter Rilee Rossouw as their new captain. Rossouw replaces keeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed, while Saud Shakeel has been appointed as Rossouw's deputy.

Click here for full schedule of PSL 2024

Meanwhile, West Indies' latest pace sensation Shamar Joseph has been signed by Peshawar Zalmi as a replacement for Gus Atkinson. Joseph grabbed the limelight by claiming 7/68 in the Gabba Test as West Indies registered a historic triumph over Australia.

Expand Tweet

Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lungi Ngidi and Reece Topley are among the prominent names who won’t feature in the latest edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App