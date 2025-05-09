PSL 2025 shifted out of Pakistan amid escalating tensions with India following Operation Sindoor: Reports

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 has been shifted out of Pakistan following the escalating tensions with India the latter nation's Operation Sindoor. Eight more matches were to be played in the league.
According to a report by Sky Sports, the remaining matches of the PSL 2025 have been shifted to UAE following the current tensions, as confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The relocation was confirmed in a statement released.
The ongoing situation led to growing concerns among overseas players and keeping their safety in mind, the remainder of the tournament has been shifted to UAE considering players' safety as top priority.
The remaining games were to be held in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Lahore.
"As a responsible organisation that has overcome adversities repeatedly and ensured that the game of cricket flourishes, it was important for us to ensure the mental well-being of all players participating in the PSL," PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was quoted as saying.
The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings on Thursday, May 8, was cancelled before the decision to shift the tournament out of Pakistan eventually came in.
IPL 2025 suspended as PSL 2025 to continue in Dubai
While the PSL 2025 season will continue in Dubai after relocation of the tournament being confirmed, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has also been affected by the current situation.
The IPL 2025 season, which also had 12 more league matches to be played before the four games of the playoffs, has been suspended amid the tensions between India and Pakistan.
The decision was taken by the BCCI. On Thursday, May 8, the game between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala was called off midway as only 10.1 overs were played in the first innings.
58 matches have been played in the league this year so far. The league has now been suspended indefinitely. There is no information at the moment as to when the tournament will resume, with the priority being ensuring the safe return of overseas players, staff, and those working in the broadcasting of the league.
