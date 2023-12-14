PSL Draft 2024 Full List: Kieron Pollard and Mohammed Amir among big names to be picked by franchises

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Draft 2024 took place on Wednesday, December 13, offering franchises a last chance to beef up their squads ahead of the season. Some teams were involved in a few select trades in the off-season, which also involved the exchange of picks in the draft as well.

A total of 485 players had initially enlisted their names for the PSL 2024 Draft. As part of the regulations, teams had to round up their 18-man contingent with three players each from the platinum, diamond, and gold categories. From the silver and emerging categories, the teams had to pick five players each, and to cap it off, two more players from the supplementary player pool.

Multan Sultans had the first pick in the draft, and they decided to rope in David Willey in the platinum round and picked another Englishman - Dawid Malan - during the diamond round.

Other prominent players to feature in the top category were the likes of Kieron Pollard, Rassie van der Dussen, and Daniel Sams. Pollard was roped in by the Karachi Kings, after completing two separate stints with the Multan Sultans in the past.

The South African duo of Reeza Hendricks and Lungi Ngidi were roped in by the Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, respectively, and will soon make their maiden appearance in the PSL. The Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi also made a prized acquisition in the form of emerging spinner Noor Ahmed.

Quetta Gladiators, who recently had to part ways with Naseem Shah as part of a trade deal with Islamabad United, have acquired left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir. Interestingly, Hunain Shah and Ubaid Shah, Naseem's brothers, will play for Islamabad United as well after the franchise roped the duo in the emerging players round.

PSL 2024 Draft picks

Lahore Qalandars

Platinum: Fakhar Zaman, Platinum Round 2 - Rassie van der Dussen

Diamond: Shahibzada Farhan (Wild Card)

Silver: Mohammad Imran Jr, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence (England)

Emerging: Jahandad Khan, Faridoun Mahmood

Supplementary: Shai Hope (West Indies); Kamran Ghulam

Karachi Kings

Platinum: Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Daniel Sams (Australia), Mohammad Nawaz

Diamond: Tim Seifert (New Zealand)

Silver: Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas

Emerging: Sirajuddin

Supplementary: Saad Baig, Jamie Overton (England)

Islamabad United

Platinum: Jordan Cox (England - wild card)

Silver: Matthew Forde (West Indies), Salman Ali Agha, Qasim Akram, Sahab Khan

Emerging: Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah

Supplementary: Shamyl Hussain, Tom Curran

Multan Sultans

Platinum: David Willey (England)

Diamond: Dawid Malan (England)

Gold: Reeza Hendricks (South Africa), Reece Topley (England)

Silver: Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan (UAE), Yasir Khan

Supplementary Round 1: Chris Jordan (England), Aaftab Ibrahim.

Peshawar Zalmi

Platinum: Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)

Diamond: Asif Ali

Gold: Naveen-Ul-Haq

Silver: Salman Irshad (Right to Match), Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Daniel Mousley

Emerging: Mohammad Zeeshan

Supplementary: Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz

Quetta Gladiators

Platinum: Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Mohammad Amir

Silver: Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali Jr, Usman Qadir

Emerging: Adil Naz, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay

Supplementary: Akeal Hosein, Sohail Khan

PSL 2024 FULL SQUADS

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sahibzada Farhan, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Tahir Baig, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun Mahmood, Shai Hope and Kamran Ghulam.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Tymal Mills, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Matthew Forde, Salman Ali Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah (both Emerging), Shamyl Hussain and Tom Curran.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Dawid Malan, Abbas Afridi, Reeza Hendricks, Reece Topley, Ihsanullah, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Faisal Akram, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan and Aftab Ibrahim.

Karachi Kings: Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Nawaz, James Vince, Hasan Ali, Tim Seifert, Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali and Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig and Jamie Overton.

Quetta Gladiators: Rilee Rossouw, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Amir (Platinum), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Will Smeed, Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali Jnr, Usman Qadir, Omair Bin Yousuf, Adil Naz, Khawaja Nafay, Akeal Hosein and Sohail Khan.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Noor Ahmad, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Naveen-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi, Daniel Mousley, Haseebullah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi and Mehran Mumtaz.

PSL 2024 scheduled to take place in early 2024

The 2024 edition of the PSL is slated to take place in the February-March window and might face slight clashes with other overseas franchise T20 leagues.

The tournament will be key for Pakistani players to amass valuable game time in the shortest format, considering that they will not be playing the IPL in the lead-up to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Who will win the 2024 PSL? Let us know what you think.