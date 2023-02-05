PSL exhibition match stopped due to crowd trouble, not bomb blast - Reports

A report surfaced online recently, claiming that the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) exhibition match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi was stopped because of a bomb blast. However, as per Pakistani media, the blast took place at Musa Chowk (Police quarters) and did not affect the match.

Ahead of the new season of Pakistan Super League, Sarfaraz Ahmed's Quetta Gladiators played host to Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi for an exhibition match in Quetta. Babar won the toss and invited the home side to bat first. A magnificent 50-ball 94* from Iftikhar Ahmed guided the Gladiators to 184/5 in their 20 overs.

Soon after the first innings, the match was paused, with some online reports claiming that a bomb blast had forced the officials to halt the proceedings. However, local media reporters from Pakistan stated that the match was stopped due to a disturbance in the crowd.

There was no bomb blast. It was only a hoax. The game between Quetta and Peshawar stopped due to crowd disturbance.

Osint TV reported that a blast happened in Quetta, but not around the Bugti Stadium, where the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators is currently underway.

According to reports no blast around the cricket stadium in Quetta where T20 match between Quetta gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi teams are playing

Blast reported in Musa Chowk (Police quarters) in Quetta



Blast reported in Musa Chowk (Police quarters) in Quetta



Awaiting for official update According to reports no blast around the cricket stadium in Quetta where T20 match between Quetta gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi teams are playingBlast reported in Musa Chowk (Police quarters) in QuettaAwaiting for official update https://t.co/LcUZE3A4ar

Peshawar Zalmi need 185 runs to win the exhibition PSL match against Quetta Gladiators

The new season of PSL will begin soon, and both Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will be keen to get some winning momentum ahead of the new season. Iftikhar Ahmed's whirlwind knock has placed the Gladiators in a comfortable position.

Ahmed smacked six sixes in the 20th over of the innings bowled by Wahab Riaz. The Peshawar Zalmi pacer was looking in great touch and had figures of 3/11 before bowling the last over. Riaz ended the innings with figures of 3/47, courtesy of six sixes from Iftikhar Ahmed.

Peshawar Zalmi have some big names like Babar Azam, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Haris and Azam Khan in their lineup. It will be interesting to see if they can chase the 185-run target.

