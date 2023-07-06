PSL franchise Multan Sultan's owner commits suicide – Reports

In a shocking development, Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Tareen reportedly committed suicide on Thursday, July 6.

According to the Lahore Police, Tareen shot himself in the head using a pistol at his residence in Gulberg, reported Geo News. In his suicide not recovered by the police, he wrote:

“Suffering from an illness.”

There were no additional details regarding the illness.

Interestingly, close friends of Tareen were also unaware of anything regarding the illness. The 63-year-old was unmarried but was supposed to marry in December later this year.

Tareen completed his bachelor’s from the University of California and master’s degree from Yale University. He was a leading businessman in South Punjab, operating one of the largest purification water plants in Pakistan.

As per Multan Sultans’ official website, Tareen was:

“A sports enthusiast who wanted to work towards establishing a solid platform for aspiring sportsmen and women and to provide them with the best possible resources to further develop their skills."

In an official statement, Sultans said:

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tareen’s family. We request you all to kindly respect his family’s privacy. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Multan Sultans @MultanSultans



It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Tareen’s family. We request you all to kindly respect his family’s privacy.



May his soul rest in… إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعونIt is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen.Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Tareen’s family. We request you all to kindly respect his family’s privacy.May his soul rest in… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعونIt is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Tareen’s family. We request you all to kindly respect his family’s privacy.May his soul rest in… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/aISUQtAqI5

PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana mourned Tareen’s demise, he said:

“We had a memorable journey with Alamgir with regards to PSL. He was a good friend and had a graceful personality.”

Mohammad Rizwan leads Multan Sultans in PSL

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan leads Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League. They won their maiden championship title in 2021 and finished runners-up in the last two editions of the T20 tournament. Sultans lost to Lahore Qalandars by one run in the PSL 2023 final.

Arham🇵🇰 @Aray_hum Alamgir Tareen who is the brother of Jahangir Tareen has committed Suicide.



Alamgir Tareen was the owner of PSL team Multan Sultans. Alamgir Tareen who is the brother of Jahangir Tareen has committed Suicide.Alamgir Tareen was the owner of PSL team Multan Sultans. 🚨 Alamgir Tareen who is the brother of Jahangir Tareen has committed Suicide.Alamgir Tareen was the owner of PSL team Multan Sultans. https://t.co/MGcU8Fvyuc

Multan Sultans squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jordan Cox, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings, Rashid Khan, Shane Dadswell, Harry Brook, Kusal Mendis, Jordan Cox, Shai Hope, Kusal Mendis.

Poll : 0 votes