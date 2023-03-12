"PSL is a joke" - Top 10 funny memes as PSL match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators produces an all-time record aggregate of 515 runs

Multan Sultans edged out Quetta Gladiators narrowly by nine runs in the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Saturday (March 11) in Rawalpindi. With their second successive win in two nights, Multan moved up to second position in the points table, below defending champions Lahore Qalandars.

Quetta Gladiators skipper Mohammad Nawaz won the toss and opted to bowl in the contest. Multan opener Usman Khan (120 off 43 balls) went on a rampage and smashed a century in just 36 balls, the fastest in PSL history. The rest of the batters also chipped in with handy contributions as Multan Sultans reached 262/3 after 20 overs. It is the highest total in a T20 match in Pakistan.

In reply, Quetta Gladiators batters put on a fight and came close but eventually fell short by nine runs. Abbas Afridi pegged their chase back by picking up a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, which proved to be the difference between the two sides. Across both innings, Multan and Quetta scored 515 runs, the highest-ever aggregate in a T20 match.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan reflected on the win, saying:

"We conceded too many runs today. Even today, we committed four fielding mistakes in the first two overs. Batting and bowling it goes on and off but in fielding, you cannot keep missing chances. We were happy with the team, on paper we had a very balanced team."

"We couldn’t quite pick the momentum and fielding cost us dearly. If your fielding doesn’t support you in these sorts of pitches, it is always going to be very difficult. We have to sit down and get our act together before the next year."

Fans react after enjoying a high-scoring thriller between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans in PSL 2023

Cricket fans enjoyed the exhilarating contest between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans on Saturday night in PSL. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best memes:

Ahmad Haseeb @iamAhmadhaseeb



Mark Butcher - Brings stump with him by saying that batter should bat with this because there is no competition between batters & bowlers here right now.



- Are they trolling? #PSL08 Erin Holland - Chaka Chaka Chaka, it was raining sixes today (courtesy Usman Khan).Mark Butcher - Brings stump with him by saying that batter should bat with this because there is no competition between batters & bowlers here right now.- Are they trolling? #PSL2023 Erin Holland - Chaka Chaka Chaka, it was raining sixes today (courtesy Usman Khan).Mark Butcher - Brings stump with him by saying that batter should bat with this because there is no competition between batters & bowlers here right now.- Are they trolling? #PSL2023 #PSL08 https://t.co/5lqlHhxIM1

Shafqat Shabbir @Chefkat23 Pindi Wicket during last few PSL games: Pindi Wicket during last few PSL games: https://t.co/dZvYg6Sqpi

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes