"PSL kay Ab de Villiers"- Top 10 funny memes after Afghanistan's historic T20I series victory against Pakistan 

Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the second T20I of their three-match series on Sunday, March 26, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With the win, they took an unassailable 2-0 lead, winning their maiden T20I series against Pakistan.

Pakistan captain Shadab Khan won the toss and opted to bat yet again. A similar script as the first match unfolded as Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/19) dismissed Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique for ducks to give the Afghanistan side a great start.

Imad Wasim (64 off 57 balls) hit a sedate half-century and took Pakistan to 130/6 in 20 overs. Shadab Khan (32) also chipped in with a handy knock in the death overs.

In response, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (44 off 49 balls) and Ibrahim Zadran (38 off 40 balls) played sluggish knocks for the Afghan side in the top order and set up a platform for big-hitting middle-order batters to finish the job. Najibullah Zadran (23 off 12 balls) and Mohammad Nabi (14*) played vital cameos to chase down the target in 19.5 overs.

Fans enjoyed the thrilling low-scoring second T20I between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Sharjah. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on Twitter and Instagram.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Chaudhary Shaharyar @ShaharyrSaleem

PINDI Pitch Kay "Gunday"



International Match ma pussss 🤣



Najam Sethi experiment with National cricket team has brought another shame for Pakistan.

#PAKvAFG PSL Kay "Ab De Villiers"PINDI Pitch Kay "Gunday"International Match ma pussss 🤣Najam Sethi experiment with National cricket team has brought another shame for Pakistan. PSL Kay "Ab De Villiers" 🔥PINDI Pitch Kay "Gunday"International Match ma pussss 🤣Najam Sethi experiment with National cricket team has brought another shame for Pakistan.#PAKvAFG https://t.co/X8Kiq8WOUC

Both teams will face off in the final T20I of the series tonight at the same venue.

"It's a great honor to lead this wonderful team" - Rashid Khan on Afghanistan's historic win over Pakistan

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan reflected on the historic victory, saying:

"It's a great honor to lead this wonderful team and winning against Pakistan is always great. The bowlers bowled brilliantly. This wicket is always a 150-160 wicket but the Afghanistan-Pakistan game is always high pressure and 160 became 130 in the end.

"130 is a good total but you never know. The strategy was to take the game deep and that's what Gurbaz and Ibrahim did. When you have batters like Najib, Nabi and Janat, we can chase anything over 11 runs."

