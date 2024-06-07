"PSL ke Badshah USA se haar gaye"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's dismal loss against USA in 2024 T20 World Cup

United States of America scripted history by registering their first-ever victory against Pakistan in T20I format on Thursday (June 6). The match went down to a Super Over, but the USA players held their nerves and beat the Babar Azam-led side in a thriller.

After being asked to bat first, the Asian team scored a respectable total of 159/7 in 20 overs. Babar Azam top-scored for his side with a sedate knock of 44 (43), while Shadab Khan played an aggressive innings of 40 (25). Nosthush Kenjige starred for the United States with the ball by picking up three wickets.

In response, Monank Patel (50) led his side from the front with a brisk half-century and set up a good platform in the company of Andries Gous (35). Aaron Jones then took the responsibility in the second half of the chase and played a brilliant knock of 36* (26) along with Nitish Kumar (14*) to take USA near the target.

However, the Pakistan pacers bowled well in the death overs, which resulted in a tie of totals at the end of 20 overs. Pakistan's fielding and batting let them down in the Super Over as the USA notched up a memorable win.

The thrilling contest between Pakistan and the USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup entertained fans. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"It's a big achievement, beating Pakistan and playing for the first time"- USA captain Monank Patel

At the post-match presentation, USA skipper Monank Patel reflected on his team's historic win and said:

"It's a big achievement, beating Pakistan and playing for the first time. It was complete team effort from ball, we bowled well in the first innings and utilized the conditions, credit to the bowlers who kept them to 160. Happy for the contribution, more happy because we've won the game."

He continued:

"The plan was to have a big partnership. Me and Gous did that, took the game deep. The plan was to play proper cricketing shots, Gous took the pressure off me and allowed me to play my game. Happy to take the two points. As a batter, you want to show up on big occasion, plan was to score in a winning cause."

