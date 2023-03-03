Pulkit Narang’s 4-fer gives Rest of India lead in Irani Cup 2023 despite Yash Dubey ton

Madhya Pradesh batter Yash Dubey scored an impressive ton on Day 3 of the Irani Cup against Rest of India at Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior on Friday (March 3). However, off-spinner Pulkit Narang claimed 4-65 as Rest of India bowled out MP for 294 and claimed a significant 190-run first innings lead.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (58* off 53) then cracked a quickfire half-century to extend Rest of India’s advantage in the Irani Cup. At stumps, they were 85-1, with Abhimanyu Easwaran (26*) giving company to Jaiswal. Rest of India now have a massive lead of 275 runs, with two days to go.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh resumed their first innings at 112-3, with Dubey unbeaten on 53 and Harsh Gawli batting on 47. Gawli went on to complete his half-century but did not last long after that. Navdeep Saini knocked him over for 54 with a quick delivery that crashed through the gate between bat and pad.

Aman Solanki (7) did not last long either. He was caught at slip off Mukesh Kumar, playing a loose stroke to a full delivery outside off stump. Dubey found a reliable partner in Saransh Jain (66), and the duo added 96 runs for the sixth wicket. Dubey brought up a well-deserved century in the second session, getting a thick outside edge to a length delivery from Saini.

It needed a wonderful delivery from Narang to end the Dubey's excellent knock. The off-spinner tossed up a delivery outside off-stump and invited the drive. Dubey took the bait but missed the ball and was clean bowled. Narang also sent back Anubhav Agarwal (7) off the last ball before the tea break. The batter was adjudged caught behind off a quicker delivery but was not convinced by the decision.

Narang also ended Jain’s defiant innings in the last session. Having shown a tremendous amount of patience during his knock, the MP batter lost focus and went for a hoick against Narang. However, he only managed a top edge that went towards deep backward square leg, who made no mistake.

Saurabh Kumar cleaned up Kumar Kartikeya for 9, while Narang dismissed Avesh Khan (1) as the tailender went for a slog. From 241-5, MP slipped to 294 all out in their first innings of the Irani Cup 2023, losing their last five wickets for 53 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal consolidates Rest of India’s position in Irani Cup 2023

Having gained an impressive lead, Rest of India lost captain Mayank Agarwal for a duck, as he was trapped leg before by Kartikeya. However, Jaiswal, who struck a double hundred in the first innings, continued his good form.

The young left-hander struck eight fours and a six, scoring at quicker than a run a ball. Easwaran was more subdued, hitting two fours and a six.

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic Stumps Day 3: Rest of India - 85/1 in 17.6 overs (Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal 58 off 53, A R Easwaran 26 off 51) #IraniTrophy Stumps Day 3: Rest of India - 85/1 in 17.6 overs (Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal 58 off 53, A R Easwaran 26 off 51) #IraniTrophy

The Jaiswal-Easwaran duo added 84 runs by stumps as Rest of India dominated another day at the Irani Cup 2023.

