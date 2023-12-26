"Pull shot and Rohit Sharma - Love story ending up in breakup since last few years"- Fans react as Indian captain departs for 5 in 1st Test vs SA

Fans were disappointed with Team India captain Rohit Sharma's batting efforts on Tuesday (December 26) as they felt like he threw his wicket away playing his favorite pull shot. The two-match Test series between India and South Africa commenced today at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first in overcast and damp conditions. Pacers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen tried to utilize the conditions and bowl decently to begin things for the hosts.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal played watchfully and looked to weather the early storm. When the opportunity presented, the duo looked for runs, as Rohit hit a lovely boundary square on the off-side against Rabada.

He then left the ball well and looked to be in decent touch before Kagiso Rabada delivered a pacy short ball at his body in the fifth over. Rohit played the pull shot, which led to the ball landing straight into the hands of fine-leg fielder Nandre Burger, giving the first breakthrough to the hosts.

Fans were frustrated as Rohit Sharma has gotten out playing pull shots on multiple occasions in Test cricket over the past few years. They acknowledged that it is one of his strengths but felt that he needs to tone down the urge, to play pull shots, a bit in Tests, as it has been leading to his dismissals more often.

Here are some of the X reactions on the matter:

It will be a big thing if we win the series here: Rohit Sharma ahead of the Test series against South Africa

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the first Test, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opened up about not winning a red-ball series in South Africa and how it would be great if they manage to get off the mark this time around. He said:

"We have been coming here from so many years but haven't won the series here. It will be a big thing if we win the series here. Now I don't know whether if we win it could heal the World Cup loss. World Cup is World Cup.

Rohit added:

"But this in itself is a massive series with a lot of history and if we achieve this then it will be really nice for the guys. Itna mehnat kiya hai, kuch to chahiye yaar hum log ko (We have worked so hard, we want to win something big)."

