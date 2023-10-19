Pune weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Bangladesh match?

The 17th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will see Team India square off against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

Both teams have had contrasting starts to their campaign in the tournament. While the Men in Blue are still undefeated after three games, the Bangla Tigers have lost two out of their three matches.

However, Shakib Al Hasan and company have all the ingredients to trounce the hosts. In fact, they have won three games in the last four meetings between the two sides, including a series win on home soil last year.

India, on the other hand, have been ruthless in the competition, barring the shaky start with the bat in their World Cup opener against Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led team, however, will be wary about the two upsets that took place earlier this week, with Afghanistan beating England and the Netherlands getting the better of South Africa.

Meanwhile, there will be concerns about how the weather will pan out after it drizzled on Wednesday afternoon. But, there is nothing to worry about if the forecast is something to go by.

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of showers at all in Pune, which should come as a respite for both fans and players alike.

The temperature will be on the moderate side, hovering between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be a bit higher due to the humidity.

"Don't think they will make a change" - Aakash Chopra on India's likely playing XI against Bangladesh

Aakash Chopra believes India won't make any change to their winning combination against Bangladesh. The former Indian batter also added the Men in Blue are unlikely to play off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in Pune as wickets here don't offer any turn.

Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Will India make a change? I don't think they will make a change because according to me there is no chance at all to play an extra spinner here. Why would you play Ravichandran Ashwin here?"

"The spinners don't work here in the IPL and this is a World Cup match. Why would you play another spinner against a subcontinental team? So there won't be any change in my opinion," he added.

