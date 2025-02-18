Punjab Kings pacer ruled out of New Zealand squad for 2025 Champions Trophy; former RCB seamer named as replacement

New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a foot injury. The right-arm pacer was named in the provisional squad despite being an injury concern after a setback while playing for the Desert Vipers in the 2025 International League T20 (ILT20).

Ferguson left the field midway through the Qualifier 1 clash against the Dubai Capitals on February 5 and was ruled out of the final. He retained his place in the Blackcaps squad but did not feature in the recently concluded tri-series in Pakistan ahead of the ICC event.

Ferguson returned to action in the warm-up clash against Afghanistan in Karachi on February 16, but bowled only three overs, conceding 17 runs in the process.

New Zealand Cricket released a statement confirming Lockie Ferguson's absence from the Champions Trophy, and have named all-rounder Kyle Jamieson as a replacement player.

"Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a foot injury. Ferguson felt some pain in his right foot after bowling a spell in the informal warm-up match against Afghanistan in Karachi on Sunday and an initial medical assessment indicated he would not be fit enough to take part in the entire tournament," the statement read

"Given the proximity to the start of the Champions Trophy and the short nature of the tournament, the decision was made to send Ferguson home to begin rehabilitation."

Ferguson is the second New Zealand pacer to be ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 after Ben Sears, who sustained a hamstring injury as Jacob Duffy replaced him in the squad. The Blackcaps are also awaiting an update on Rachin Ravindra, who sustained a blow to his face while attempting a catch in the opening match of the tri-series against Pakistan.

Kyle Jamieson last played an ODI for New Zealand in 2023

Kyle Jamieson was once an all-format prospect for the Blackcaps, but injuries have hampered the recent years of his career. The all-rounder had sustained a stress back fracture in 2024 during the home Test series against South Africa, which affected the same area as his previous stress fracture in 2023.

He returned to action in the domestic circuit for Canterbury and has been playing consistently. He finished as the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded Super Smash, taking 14 wickets at an average of 18.71. he was also involved in the recent matches of the Ford Trophy, before the national squad call-up.

New Zealand will be involved in the opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on

