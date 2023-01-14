"Punjab Kings will also be feeling the pain"- Aakash Chopra on Sam Curran's poor form in SA20 league

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels Sam Curran's poor form with both bat and ball will not only be affecting MI Cape Town (MICT), but also his IPL franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS).

PBKS splashed a whopping INR 18.5 crore in the IPL 2023 auction to make Curran the most expensive player in IPL history. The all-rounder was also the player of the tournament in the T20 World Cup 2022. However, he hasn't quite hit the ground running in the SA20 league yet.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about Sam Curran's form in both batting and bowling:

"Sam Curran hasn't batted or bowled that well until now. Although he is in MICT now, those in Punjab Kings will also be feeling the pain and hoping that he finds form as they spent so much money on him."

Aakash Chopra on MICT's bowling

MICT do have some world-class bowlers in their ranks, but will now be without the services of Jofra Archer as the speedster was permitted to play just two SA20 games.

The Durban Super Giants absolutely thrashed MICT's bowling in the last game and Chopra feels this has given them something to think about. Speedster Kagiso Rabada could come into the playing XI with Archer unavailable. On this, the former cricketer stated:

"MICT bowlers were given a reality check by the Supergiants. Archer won't be there now as he was allowed to play just two games which he already has. So maybe Kagiso Rabada will come into the team in his place."

MI Cape Town Squad: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Grant Roelofsen, Wesley Marshall, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Ziyaad Abharams, Odean Smith, Jofra Archer.

