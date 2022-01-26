"Pushpa Nani" - Hardik Pandya posts reel with grandmother dancing to Srivalli song [Watch]

Ahmedabad IPL team captain Hardik Pandya uploaded on Wednesday a reel of himself dancing with his maternal grandmother on Instagram. The two members of the Pandya family shook a leg to the famous Srivalli song of Pushpa movie.

Hardik Pandya labeled his maternal grandmother 'Pushpa Nani' and tagged Allu Arjun in the caption of the reel.

"Our very own Pushpa nani," Hardik captioned the reel.

The reel has since gone viral on Instagram, receiving more than 500,000 likes inside 30 minutes. More than 3,500 fans have left comments under the dance video posted by Hardik.

Fans should note that Pandya is not the first cricketer to dance to the Srivalli song. Before him, players like Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and Rahul Chahar had also shared videos of themselves performing the dance. Bravo, in fact, also celebrated with those dance moves last night during a Bangladesh Premier League match.

Will Hardik Pandya return to international cricket in the upcoming home season?

Hardik has not played a single match since the ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Many fans will know that Hardik has asked for some time off from the selectors to focus on his fitness. In a recent appearance on Backstage With Boria on Youtube, Hardik revealed that he has been working hard to bowl regularly for his team.

India will host West Indies and Sri Lanka in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen if the 28-year-old makes himself available for the series.

If he skips the series, then fans will witness Hardik in action directly during the IPL 2022 season, where he will lead the brand new Ahmedabad franchise. It will be interesting to see how Pandya performs in his first season as captain.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee