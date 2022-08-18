"Put an end to it" - Yuzvendra Chahal reacts to rumors of split from wife Dhanashree Verma

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has rubbished claims that his marriage to Dhanashree Verma is in trouble.

The cricket star requested fans not to believe any such stories regarding his personal life. Chahal shared an Instagram story on Thursday (August 18), urging people not to spread rumors about his relationship with Dhanashree Verma.

He wrote:

"A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumors pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone."

There have been reports suggesting that things aren't going well between the spinner and his choreographer wife. It all started after Dhanashree dropped 'Chahal' from her username on her Instagram account.

Chahal had also recently shared a cryptic Instagram story, which read "New life loading..." which added more fuel to the fire. It is worth mentioning that Dhanashree has chosen to remain quiet and hasn't issued a statement, yet.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Verma revealed that Chahal had approached her during the lockdown as he was keen to learn how to dance. The two soon fell in love and eventually tied the knot on December 22, 2020.

Yuzvendra Chahal is part of India's squad for Asia Cup 2022

Chahal has emerged as India's first-choice spinner in white-ball cricket in recent years. The crafty bowler is a vital cog in the Men in Blue's side, having performed exceedingly well in both ODIs and T20Is.

He will next be seen in action during the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The continental tournament is set to be played in the UAE from August 27.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will open their campaign with a high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

Here's India's full squad for the competition:

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Axar Patel.

