Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Boost Region vs Amo Region, Match 10

Two more matches were played in the ongoing Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, May 5.

Band-e-Amir Region defeated Speen Ghar Region by 40 runs to notch up their third win in the competition, while Boost Region defeated Amo Region by 24 runs for their first win.

With this win, Band-e-Amir Region have consolidated their position at the top of the points table with three wins in three matches. They now have six points against their name with a healthy net run rate of +1.146.

Meanwhile, Speen Ghar Region remains second in the points table with three points in three matches. They now have won one game, lost one, and their one game was washed out because of the rain.

Mis Ainak Region didn’t feature in any game on the day and they remain seated at third place in the points table. They have two points in two games courtesy of one win and one defeat alongside a net run rate of +0.250.

At the same time, Boost Region have jumped to fourth place in the points table with two points in three games. They now have one win and two losses in their account alongside a net run rate of +0.117.

Meanwhile, Amo Region have slipped to the bottom of the league standings with only one point in three matches. They are yet to win a game after losing two contests and one of their games was abandoned because of the rain.

Amir Hamza’s three-fer flattens Speen Ghar Region as Band-e-Amir Region completes a hat-trick of wins

Speen Ghar Region won the toss and invited Band-e-Amir Region to bat first. Their bowlers backed the decision with some disciplined bowling and never allowed the batters to charge at them.

The skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi top-scored with 43 runs off 36 deliveries as Band-e-Amir Region posted a total of 143/4 in 20 overs. Yousuf Zazai bagged three wickets with the ball for Speen Ghar Region.

Chasing the target, Speen Ghar Region failed miserably with the bat as only two of their batters could reach the double-figure mark. Wafiullah Tarakhil top-scored with 45 runs for Speen Ghar Region but they got bundled out for just 103 in 18.4 overs to surrender the game by 40 runs.

Amir Hamza was the star with the ball for Band-e-Amir Region with three wickets for 26 runs, while Nijat Masood, Wafadar Momand, and Karim Janat scalped two wickets each.

In the second match of the day, Boost Region won the toss against Amo Region and opted to bat first. The opener Hazratullah Zazai backed the decision with an explosive knock of 52 runs off 27 deliveries.

The skipper Najibullah Zadran also contributed with 55 runs off 36 deliveries in the middle order to post a healthy total of 185/7 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Izharulhaq Naveed bowled a brilliant spell of 3/17 in his four overs for Amo Region.

Chasing the total, Amo Region had a solid start with the opener Mohammad Akram scoring 51 runs off 30 deliveries. However, none of the middle-order batters could play a big knock and Amo Region could only manage 161/7 in 20 overs to lose the game by 24 runs.

It was a combined effort from the Boost Region’s bowling unit as three different bowlers picked up two wickets each for them.

