Quadrangular Men's U19 One Day Series 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India U19 B vs Bangladesh U19, Match 4

In the third match of the ongoing Quadrangular U19 Series, India U19 A defeated England U19 by 46 runs. Meanwhile, Bangladesh U19 registered their first win of the series against India U19 B by seven wickets. Dr. Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground and CP Ground in Mulapadu, Vijayawada hosted these two encounters.

India U19 A, under the captaincy of Saumy Pande, propelled to the pole position after their 46-run win over England U19, amassing four points. India U19 B slipped to the second rank with two points and an NRR of 1.062.

After their win over India U19 B, Bangladesh U19 occupied the third rank with two points and an NRR of -0.801. England, on the other hand, continued to keep the wooden spoon going winless in two games.

India A bag consecutive victories

Delving into the details of the third game, India U19 A batters looked in sublime form to take the side to 293/8 in 50 overs. Opener Adarsh Singh scored 37 runs off 56 balls with no.3 batter Uday Pratap Saharan hitting 57 off 74 balls.

In the middle order, Digvijay Patil contributed with 51 runs off 50 balls with Priyanshu Moliya (31) and Abhishek Murugan (35*) playing supportive roles to put up a dominating total. Off-spinner Farhan Ahmed bagged two wickets for England U19 with medium pacer Eddie Jack bagging two scalps.

In reply, England U19 started well with captain Ben McKinney scoring 31 runs off 39 balls. No. 3 batter Jaydn Denly scored 50 off 68 with four fours and one six. Charles Allison (47) and Luke Benkenstein (30) played crucial knocks in the middle overs.

However, with the asking rate moving up, they crumbled under pressure and were bundled out for 247 runs in 48.1 overs. Leg spinner Arshin Kulkarni scalped three crucial wickets with Naman Tiwari and Musheer Khan picking up two apiece.

Shifting our focus to the fourth contest, India U19 B batted first. Openers Rudra Mayur Patel and Vaibhav Suryavanshi stitched a 122-run opening stand. Mayur Patel went on to score 64 runs off 67 balls with 11 fours and one six at a strike rate of 95.52.

On the other hand, Vaibhav smacked a 75-run knock in 78 balls, featuring six fours and four sixes. No.4 batter Ansh Gosai contributed 42 runs to play a crucial role in the middle overs. Unfortunately, other batters failed to create any impact as India U19 B collapsed from 179/2 to 243/10 in 47.3 overs.

Medium pacer Iqbal Hasan Emon bagged three crucial wickets, conceding just 30 runs in 7.3 overs. He received good support from Maruf Mridha and Wasi Siddiquee, who scalped two wickets apiece.

In the chase, Bangladesh U19 lost their opener Jishan Alam for just 11 runs. Nevertheless, from there, it was one-way traffic for the chasing side. Opener Ashiqur Rahman Shibli turned out to be a headache for the opposition bowlers as he went on to score 135 runs off 131, including 12 fours and five sixes.

Shibli received substantial support from Rizwan Chowdhury, who smacked 85* off 109 with four fours and two sixes. The duo stitched a 102-run partnership for the second wicket. Eventually, Bangladesh U19 sealed the deal in 43.5 overs, with seven wickets remaining.