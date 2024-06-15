"Qudrat Ka Nizam did justice to SA this time"- Top 10 funny memes as South Africa escape with a 1-run win vs Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

South Africa beat Nepal by one run in the 31st match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent, on Saturday, June 15. Courtesy of the loss, Nepal have been eliminated from the tournament.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. South Africa managed to score 115/7 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Reeza Hendricks (43) and Tristan Stubbs (27*). Kushal Bhurtel (4/19) and Dipendra Singh (3/21) were among the wickets for the Asian side.

In reply, Nepal looked in control for most of the time in the chase but fell marginally short in the end, losing the match by one run. Aasif Sheikh (42) and Anil Sah (27) performed decently with the bat for them. Tabraiz Shamsi played a crucial role in the Proteas team's triumph by picking up a four-wicket haul.

Fans enjoyed the thrilling T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Nepal. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

"Really grateful for having got over the line" - South Africa captain Aiden Markram after narrow win vs Nepal in T20 World Cup

At the post-match presentation, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram reflected on the win, saying:

"Really grateful for having got over the line, but we have a lot of learnings to take from these matches into the next phase, in the next couple of days. I thought that our bowling attack was well rounded, but did not expect it to turn so much. Anyway, we have done well to keep things tight right through the second innings."

He continued:

"Tabraiz Shamsi didn't play for a while, so we wanted to give him a game before the next round of matches, Keshav Maharaj is not injured. Had we understood that the pitch would play like this, both were sure to be picked but Keshav has done a tremendous job for us over the years."

Nepal will end their World Cup campaign with a match against Bangladesh on June 16. The Proteas side will face the USA in the Super 8 on June 19.

