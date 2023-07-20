Queen's Park Oval weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 1 of the 2nd IND vs WI 2023 Test?

Team India will lock horns with the West Indies in the second Test at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad, starting on Thursday, July 20. The Men in Blue currently have a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, having won the first Test in Dominica by an innings and 141 runs.

India completely dominated the proceedings in the series opener, thrashing West Indies within three days. They bowled out the hosts for 150 runs in the first innings, before posting a mammoth 421-run total to take a significant lead. Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show with a brilliant 171-run knock featuring 16 boundaries and one six.

West Indies once again failed with the bat in their second innings and were bowled out for a mere 130. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a seven-wicket haul, taking his wicket tally to 12 for the match, as India registered a thumping win.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to keep the momentum going and inflict a whitewash to begin the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) with two consecutive wins.

West Indies, on the other hand, will look to come up with better performances. Senior cricketers like Kraigg Brathwaite and Jason Holders will have to assume more responsibilities, while pacer Kemar Roach needs to show penetration with the new ball.

Alick Athanaze, who was West Indies' best batter in the first Test, will also be keen to convert his starts into big knocks as the home side look to bounce back in the series at the Queen's Park Oval.

Trinidad weather forecast - Queen's Park Oval weather report on Day 1 - Rain predicted

Much like the first Test, there is rain in the forecast on Day 1 of the second game at the Queen's Park Oval. According to accuweather.com, there is around a 50 percent chance of precipitation during the morning session. However, it is expected to remain clear in the second and third sessions despite heavy cloud cover.

The temperature will hover around 29 and 32 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling will be around 37 degrees Celsius given that the humidity is around 60 percent.