Queen's Park Oval weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 3 of the 2nd IND vs WI 2023 Test?

Virat Kohli stole the show on Day 2 of the second Test before West Indies frustrated the Indian bowlers in the final session at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Friday.

Kohli ended the wait for his first away Test hundred since December 2018 as his 29th Test century put India in a commanding position. He stitched together a 159-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to consolidate India's innings after they lost four wickets within 61 runs in the second session of Day 1.

Virat Kohli scored 121 runs off 206 balls with the help of 11 boundaries before Alzarri Joseph caught the former short of his crease, courtesy of a direct throw from square leg.

West Indies had their tail up but Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin frustrated the Windies bowlers with half-centuries. While Jadeja scored 61, the veteran off-spinner chipped in with 56 runs as India posted 438 runs in their first innings.

Fast bowler Kemar Roach and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican picked up three wickets apiece for the hosts.

In response, West Indies openers, Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul, frustrated India with a watchful half-century stand at the Queen's Park Oval.

India managed to end their resistance with Chanderpaul's dismissal but Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie batted well to take the team to stumps on Day 2 at 86/1. West Indies currently trail by 352 runs.

Trinidad weather forecast - Queen's Park Oval weather report on Day 3 - Rain predicted

Much like the other two days, there is heavy rain in the forecast for Day 3 at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. However, fans will hope that it stays away from the ground.

According to accuweather.com, there is an approximately 80 percent chance of precipitation during the morning session, with cloud cover expected to be around 99 percent. However, it is likely to ease out a bit in the second and third sessions of the day.

The temperature will hover around 29 and 32 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling will be around 35 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is around 80 percent.