Quetta Gladiators' Usman Tariq reported for suspect action; permitted to bowl in remainder of PSL 2024 - Reports 

Quetta Gladiators mystery spinner Usman Tariq has been reported for a suspect action during his side's Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 contest against the Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, March 6.

The fact that he has been reported does not forbid him from bowling, he can continue to feature with the same action for the remainder of the tournament, until and unless he is not reported again. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, he will be required to undergo a bowling action test at a PCB-approved facility following the culmination of PSL 2024.

Usman Tariq made his PSL debut during the clash against the Multan Sultans on February 24. The mystery spinner has played three matches this season so far, with his best effort coming against the Karachi Kings as he finished with figures of 2-16, where he struck twice in his first over. Furthermore, his economy rate only reads 5.73, and it comes across as one of his strongest traits.

The off-spinner does possess an unorthodox bowling style, which involves a halted delivery stride just before release, which itself is of a slinging, aide-arm nature.

With Tariq's action being under scrutiny, the Gladiators' spin-bowling attack remains intact with the reliable pair of Akeal Hosein and Abrar Ahmed still available. The franchise also have Usman Qadir on the bench as well.

Usman Tariq to remain with the team until the end of PSL 2024

It is yet to be determined when the mystery spinner can undergo the bowling action test to clear his name, but it is likely to be held after the ongoing season, which is heading towards the knockouts stage.

There is a testing provision in the form of an ICC-accredited biomechanics laboratory in Lahore, which PCB has relied on in the past as well. However, with the rest of the PSL matches, including the knockouts and the final scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi and Karachi, there is little chance that Tariq can leave the squad, undergo the test, and rejoin the squad without missing any matches.

He made his T20 debut in the National T20 Cup in late 2023, playing for Peshawar against Karachi. Tariq bowled an economical spell of 0-22 off his four overs as his side lost by seven wickets.

