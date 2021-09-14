My hunger to win a World Cup is there, especially with this team: Quinton de Kock

South Africa keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock is highly optimistic of lifting the trophy with the current outfitat the T20 World Cup. South Africa have fine-tuned their preparations well for next month's tournament, recording three series wins on the bounce.

The Proteas' inability to get past the knockout stages has continued even in the T20 World Cup. Their best result in the ICC T20I World Cups is reaching the semi-finals, having done it twice. However, Quinton de Kock has earmarked themselves capable of breaking the hoodoo and going the distance.

De Kock has stated he is waiting for the event to get underway, claiming this Proteas side are in line to win a major title after several years. The explosive opener recalled coming tantalizingly close previously, only to choke in the end. He told News24.com:

"When it all comes together at that point in time, I'm sure I'll be more excited. I'm definitely waiting for it. My hunger to win a World Cup is there, especially with this team. I've got a great feeling about this team, I think we're heading in the right direction. It would be great to put one of those in the bag. I've been a part of a couple and sadly, we've come short in them."

However, de Kock asserted they are ready to put their best foot forward again to continue their winning momentum. He feels confident in tackling spin in the UAE as they demonstrated in Sri Lanka on turning tracks.

"There's been some great games but with a lot of disappointment, but it's a big tournament. We're going to give it our best shot, that's for sure. We'll definitely try our hardest and hope the results come our way. Hopefully, we take the confidence from this series into the World Cup. The guys have been working hard, not just on this tour. It has been highlighted our play against spin on turning wickets so we've worked really hard."

Quinton de Kock scored an assured 58 not out in South Africa's series-sealing win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I on Sunday. They chased 103 with nine wickets and over five overs to spare.

Quinton de Kock one of the only three members of the current squad from South Africa's 2016 campaign

Notably, the 28-year old, along with Kagiso Rabada and David Miller, are the only members of the current squad that were part of the last T20 World Cup. The selectors have sparked some surprises, ignoring experienced players like Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Chris Morris in their 15-man squad.

Nevertheless, South Africa's series wins over the likes of West Indies and Sri Lanka in their backyard should instill confidence. Rabada, Miller and de Kock, part of the Proteas' disappointing campaign five years ago, also hold the key this time to their side's chances.

They will head to the UAE after the third T20I in Sri Lanka to join their respective IPL franchises. South Africa open their campaign by playing their first match of the Super 12 stage against Australia in Abu Dhabi on October 23rd.

