R Ashwin picks 5-a-side India vs England teams after ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked his top five players from India and England after the five-Test series ended in a 2-2 draw. The two teams had several standout performers with bat and ball, making the series among the most memorable in the sport's history.From India, Ashwin picked skipper Shubman Gill, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and pacer Mohammed Siraj. Gill was the series' leading run-scorer with 754 runs at an average of over 75, including four centuries.Jaiswal and Rahul provided India with solid starts in almost all the innings, with the former finishing on 411 runs and the latter on 532 runs. Meanwhile, Jadeja shone more with the bat than the ball, scoring 516 runs at an incredible average of 86. He also added seven wickets with the ball despite bowling on predominantly flat tracks.Finally, Siraj was the heart and soul of the Indian attack, playing all five Tests and finishing as the series' leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps, including a five-wicket haul in the final innings of the series finale at the Oval.The former off-spinner also picked a sixth player from India as his trump card in Washington Sundar. The off-spinning all-rounder finished with 284 runs at an average of over 47 and seven wickets in four matches.Joe Root headlines R Ashwin's five picks from EnglandIt was no surprise that Ravichandran Ashwin picked talismanic batter Joe Root first among his five players from England. The champion right-hander finished as England's leading run-scorer in the series with 537 runs at an average of over 67, including three centuries.The legendary spinner picked two other batters from England in Harry Brook and Ben Duckett, with the duo combining for 943 runs and three centuries. Skipper and premier all-rounder Ben Stokes was another obvious choice for his 304 runs and 17 wickets through the first four Tests before he missed the series finale with injury.Finally, the former spinner went with express pacer Josh Tongue, who finished with 19 wickets in only three games.R Ashwin's 5-a-side India and England teams from the 2025 Test series:India:Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed SirajEngland:Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Ben Stokes, Josh TongueTrump card:Washington Sundar