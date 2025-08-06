R Ashwin picks 5-a-side India vs England teams after ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 06, 2025 10:50 IST
England and India Nets Sessions - Source: Getty
Ravichandran Ashwin picked his standout performers from the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked his top five players from India and England after the five-Test series ended in a 2-2 draw. The two teams had several standout performers with bat and ball, making the series among the most memorable in the sport's history.

From India, Ashwin picked skipper Shubman Gill, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and pacer Mohammed Siraj. Gill was the series' leading run-scorer with 754 runs at an average of over 75, including four centuries.

Jaiswal and Rahul provided India with solid starts in almost all the innings, with the former finishing on 411 runs and the latter on 532 runs. Meanwhile, Jadeja shone more with the bat than the ball, scoring 516 runs at an incredible average of 86. He also added seven wickets with the ball despite bowling on predominantly flat tracks.

Finally, Siraj was the heart and soul of the Indian attack, playing all five Tests and finishing as the series' leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps, including a five-wicket haul in the final innings of the series finale at the Oval.

The former off-spinner also picked a sixth player from India as his trump card in Washington Sundar. The off-spinning all-rounder finished with 284 runs at an average of over 47 and seven wickets in four matches.

Joe Root headlines R Ashwin's five picks from England

It was no surprise that Ravichandran Ashwin picked talismanic batter Joe Root first among his five players from England. The champion right-hander finished as England's leading run-scorer in the series with 537 runs at an average of over 67, including three centuries.

The legendary spinner picked two other batters from England in Harry Brook and Ben Duckett, with the duo combining for 943 runs and three centuries. Skipper and premier all-rounder Ben Stokes was another obvious choice for his 304 runs and 17 wickets through the first four Tests before he missed the series finale with injury.

Finally, the former spinner went with express pacer Josh Tongue, who finished with 19 wickets in only three games.

R Ashwin's 5-a-side India and England teams from the 2025 Test series:

India:

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj

England:

Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Ben Stokes, Josh Tongue

Trump card:

Washington Sundar

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

