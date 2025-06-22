R. Ashwin’s emotions run high as Varun Chakaravarthy hits a six and a four off last two balls to help DD win a thriller in TNPL 2025 [Watch]

Dindigul Dragons (DD) captain Ravichandran Ashwin couldn’t hide his priceless reaction as Varun Chakaravarthy pulled off a thrilling win with the bat against the Salem Spartans (SS) in Match 19 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. The game was held on Sunday, June 22, at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

Chasing 189, the match boiled down to needing 10 runs off the last three balls with two wickets in hand when Varun Chakaravarthy (on 1) faced M Poiyamozhi. The fourth ball of the over brought two runs, followed by a no-ball for a delivery that pitched outside the pitch.

Chakaravarthy capitalized, launching it over long-on for six, reducing the equation to one run off the final ball as skipper Ashwin watched anxiously from the dugout. The 33-year-old then struck the last delivery over long-off for four to seal a sensational win, prompting Ashwin to react with an emotional, priceless expression before breaking into a relieved laugh.

While Chakaravarthy remained unbeaten on 13 off just five balls, earlier in the game, Ashwin played a brilliant cameo, smashing 36 off 14 deliveries with five fours and two sixes. There were also valuable contributions from Shivam Singh (34 off 24), R K Jayant (25 off 15), Hunny Saini (35 off 28), and Vimal Khumar (24 off 15), helping the Dragons secure their third win of the season.

R. Ashwin picked up 3 wickets for 22 runs in the first innings of the match

After being put in to bat, the Salem Spartans lost three wickets for just 40 runs. Nidhish Rajagopal came to the rescue with a gritty half-century, eventually scoring an impressive 74 off 47 balls, which included six fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Sunny Sandhu (25 off 14) and Rajendran Vivek (35 off 20) made useful contributions, helping the Spartans post a total of 188/7.

For the Dindigul Dragons, Ravichandran Ashwin was outstanding, finishing with figures of three for 22 in his four-over spell.

