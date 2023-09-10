R. Premadasa Stadium weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Pakistan match?

Team India will lock horns with Pakistan in the third match of Super Fours of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Both teams met each other once in the group stage of the competition. However, the game couldn't be completed due to inclement weather conditions.

India and Pakistan have played one game each since then. While the Men in Blue thrashed Nepal by 10 wickets in the group stages, Babar Azam and company outsmarted Bangladesh by seven wickets in Super Fours.

Both teams will go all out for a victory as the continental tournament nears its business end. However, the weather threat looms large on the much-anticipated encounter.

There are thunderstorms forecast right through Sunday. According to Accuweather, there is over a 60 percent probability of precipitation during the game in Colombo, with heavy cloud cover.

The organizers have kept a reserve day on Monday for the highly exciting contest, however, the forecast is even worse at the moment.

The temperature will hover between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius. However, the temperature will feel around 32–33 degrees Celsius due to high humidity.

"I was actually ahead of schedule" - KL Rahul on the niggle ahead of Asia Cup

Team India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul revealed that he was all set to make a comeback in the Asia Cup before a niggle delayed his return. Rahul missed India’s group-stage matches of Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan and Nepal.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash against Pakistan, Rahul admitted going through a lot of ups and downs during the recovery process. Speaking to bcci.tv, he said:

“Unfortunately, in the process of doing that [recovery], I developed a small niggle just before I could come back into the team, which was a big downer. I was actually ahead of schedule, and I felt like I could come back much before the Asia Cup and give myself a lot of time and prepare myself really well."

“But unfortunately, one more niggle set me back a couple of weeks. So yeah, I went through a bit of ups and downs within the recovery period as well. So that's part of it. I was ready mentally, so I think that really helped,” Rahul added.

Does KL Rahul deserve to be part of India's playing XI against Pakistan? Let us know in the comment section.