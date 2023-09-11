R. Premadasa Stadium weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on the reserve day for the India vs Pakistan match?

The third Super Fours match of the Asia Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan was called off due to a heavy downpour in Colombo on Sunday. The match will now start on the reserve day - Monday - from where it ended on the main day.

However, the conditions don't look bright on the reserve day as well. According to Accuweather, there are heavy chances of thunderstorms during game time, much to the dismay of fans. Given the lack of proper infrastructure, a good spell of rain would be enough to abandon the match.

The probability of showers is as high as 73 percent, coupled with wind gusts. Furthermore, there will be significant cloud covers throughout the match.

The temperature will hover between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be around 30-31 degrees Celsius due to high humidity.

According to the visuals that have surfaced online, it has been pouring heavily in Colombo since the morning and a change in this scenario is highly unlikely.

Rohit and Gill score half-centuries to get India off to a great start

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Men in Green wanted to knock India's top-order as they did in the group stage with Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf steaming in.

However, it was unlikely the case on Sunday as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill looked at ease against Pakistan pacers. Naseem created a bit of difficulty for the Indian openers, with the ball zipping a bit, but other than that, it was all about the Men in Blue in the first hour.

Rohit and Gill scored boundaries at will and added 121 runs for the first wicket in 16.1 overs. Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan got the first breakthrough, dismissing the Indian skipper for 56 off 49 balls. Gill also followed the suit soon after, scoring 58 off 52.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul added 24 runs before the heavens opened up. The rain did stop and the game was about to resume but the showers returned and the umpires had to call it off and push the match to the reserve day.

It will be a full 50-over game, with India starting from 24.1 overs. The tie will resume at 3:00 pm IST.