R. Premadasa Stadium weather forecast tomorrow: What are the chances of rain during reserve day of the India vs Pakistan match in Colombo?

Rain has hampered proceedings in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The weather forecast for Sunday was poor, with rain and thunderstorms predicted during various parts of the day.

Proceedings, however, began on an optimistic note. There was no rain in Colombo in the morning and, in fact, conditions were extremely bright and sunny. The toss in the India vs Pakistan game took place as scheduled at 2:30 PM IST, with the latter winning the toss and deciding to bowl first.

However, only 24.1 overs were possible in India’s innings before rain halted proceedings. The Men in Blue got off to an excellent start as skipper Rohit Sharma (56 off 49) and Shubman Gill (58 off 52) added 121 runs for the opening wicket in 16.4 overs. Both batters, however, fell in quick succession to Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi respectively.

When rain stopped play in Colombo in the third match of the Super 4 round, Virat Kohli was batting on 8 off 16 balls and KL Rahul on 17 off 28 deliveries. India were 1472/ after 24.1 overs.

A result can be achieved on Sunday itself if both teams can play 20 overs each. India have already faced more than 20 overs and if Pakistan also play out at least 20 overs in their innings, we will have a result.

Colombo weather forecast for Monday, September 11

In case, the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super match cannot be completed on Sunday, the reserve day on Monday will be utilized. However, the weather forecast for the reserve day is not too promising either.

As per AccuWeather, the conditions during day time will remain cloudy with thunderstorms also predicted. The probability of precipitation is 99 percent, while the chance of thunderstorms is 59 percent. The cloud cover will be around 95 percent.

The weather in Colombo is expected to remain cloudy in the afternoon as well. The probability of precipitation is 92 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to increase to 99 percent. The weather app has predicted more rain in the evening time with a thunderstorm as well.

While the probability of precipitation during this phase is 77 percent, cloud cover is predicted to be 100 percent.

India’s match against Pakistan in the group stage was also affected due to the weather. The Men in Blue posted 266 batting first, but there was no result as Pakistan did not get to bat due to rain.