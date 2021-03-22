"I’m trying to get my batting to where it’s supposed to be" - Rahkeem Cornwall

West Indies all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall recently expressed his desire to deliver with the bat in Test cricket after a string of paltry returns. In the 9 innings that he played, Cornwall has only scored 39 runs at an average of 5.57 which is far below his best.

Cornwall thinks that is one area where he should improve going forward. While he seems to have full confidence in his abilities, Rahkeem Cornwall has failed to showcase them in his performances.

Cornwall, however, feels that the ongoing home series against Sri Lanka is a perfect opportunity for him to showcase what he can do with the bat.

“I’m putting in the work in the nets. I’m trying to get my batting to where it’s supposed to be,” he said. “I think I’m a good, capable batsman but I just haven’t shown it as yet on the international scene. So I think now is the time. It’s the perfect opportunity at home to showcase what I can do,” Rahkeem Cornwall told CWI media.

Both the Test matches against Sri Lanka will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua - Rahkeem Cornwall's home ground. Before the start of the 1st Test, Cornwall said that he hopes to get a lot of support from the crowd.

“It’s always good to represent your country… I will be playing for West Indies and Antigua and I know the support will be there for me,” he stated.

Rahkeem Cornwall wants to be as consistent as possible with his bowling

Talking about the surface at his home ground, Rahkeem Cornwall opined that it will assist spin from the third day.

“It’s a good surface. It will probably start to help me a bit from the third day. It’s a track that offers spin later down in the Test match, so hopefully, we can carry the game as deep as possible," said Cornwall.

West Indies started the game on a brilliant note as their bowled out Sri Lanka for a paltry score of 169 on the first day. While Rahkeem Cornwall accounted for one wicket, Jason Holder starred with a 5-wicket haul that didn’t allow for the visitors to make a comeback into the game.

At the close of play on Day 1, West Indies finished with a score of 13/0, trailing Sri Lanka's total by 156 runs.

Rahkeem Cornwall also spoke about his bowling, stating that he wants to be as consistent as possible.

“It’s about consistency,” he added. “Once I can do that over a period of time, I think the wickets will come. So I just have to be as consistent as possible," said Cornwall.

At this point in his career, Rahkeem Cornwall has picked up 28 wickets in Tests. He also had a total of 325 wickets in first-class cricket.