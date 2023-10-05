Rahmat Baig: The gardener of Hyderabad cricket's nursery

Mirza Rahmatullah Baig, one of the doyens of Hyderabad cricket, breathed his last on October 1, Sunday, owing to age-related ailments. He was 83. Known fondly as Baig Sahab, he played in the Ranji Trophy for Hyderabad and Services as well as in the Duleep Trophy for South and North Zones.

However, Baig earned most of his reputation while coaching and producing at least 30 first-class cricketers. Strangely enough, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) never utilized his services as a coach in an official capacity.

Baig was known to be a coach from the old school of cricket who stressed a lot about his wards leading disciplined lives. He was also known to test his wards' fitness before even letting them pick up the bat or ball.

Thwarted by the HCA, Baig was a regular at the ML Jaisimha Cricket Academy in Sikh Village in the city. In his prime, Baig was chosen to oversee the national camps that used to take place at the city's famous Fateh Maidan, also known as the Lal Bahadur Stadium.

The 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team is also said to have trained under him there. Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and MSK Prasad are some international cricketers who were trained by him at various times.

The said Fateh Maidan had become a sort of second home for Baig, who oversaw the boys and girls who used to come and train there under the aegis of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh before the state got bifurcated.

Interestingly, he had also served as the head coach for the Maldives for four years. Why he was shunned by the HCA remains beyond one's understanding.

Jayanthi Jaisimha, wife of former Test cricketer ML Jaisimha, wrote on social media:

“Rahmat Baig, a coach with knowledge of every muscle, tendon and joint used in the game of cricket, has moved on to a better wicket. May his spirit continue to guide the activities of the ML Jaisimha Sports Foundation.”

"His words worked like magic" - Hyderabad seamer Kartikeya Kak

A man of principle and immense moral authority, Baig was renowned for not bowing to the powers-that-be who fiddle with the lobbying that usually goes on in cricket circles. Everyone who knew him well will miss his charming manners and smile.

Hyderabad seamer Kartikeya Kak, who made his first-class debut last season, spoke glowingly of Baig, under whose tutelage he learned his craft.

"When I was a kid, there were a lot of Ranji Trophy cricketers who used to come in and train under him. They wanted to rectify their mistakes or get past a difficulty. Baig Sir made small adjustments or just asked them to do things a certain way and you’d find them going back and scoring big runs or taking wickets. His words worked like magic," Kak told Sportskeeda.

Kak, who was also Hyderabad's leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets in the Ranji Trophy in his debut season, was in awe of the great man.

"Baig Sir kept repeating the same things over and over again, like a really good book trying to nail a particular point into the heads of the readers. So whatever he taught is dear and special to me as it helps me get back on track if I am unable to perform. He has made sure of a solid foundation in me," he added.

Baig's personality meant that he was admired by all and sundry. He was a strict disciplinarian, despite giving his wards the thinking room to devise ideas for themselves. Like any good teacher, he showed the way and did not force his ideas down their throats.

Leg spinner Pushkar Valluru, who plied his trade for Deccan Chronicle and Evergreen among other clubs in Hyderabad's first-division league, owes a lot of his growth to Baig.

"Baig sir was one of the greatest coaches ever with old-school coaching techniques. He used to find minor mistakes in me and tell me how important it was to rectify them. His lessons after the sessions also played a major role in improving my mental strength," Valluru told Sportskeeda.

It goes without saying that Baig will be missed dearly. What stood out for Baig was that he remained the same despite having produced several first-class cricketers over the years and showed no signs of immodesty.

Any budding cricketer could go up to him and talk about the nuances of the game. For such an experienced coach, Baig was approachable beyond measure.

India legend VVS Laxman, one of the finest, if not the finest batters to have represented Hyderabad and India, who is also the head of the NCA, wrote on X:

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Baig Sir. He was one of the most committed and passionate coaches I had the privilege to work with. He will always be remembered for his contribution to the game of cricket. His legacy in the field of coaching will forever be cherished. My sincere condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Rest in Peace Sir."

Former India and Hyderabad captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who is incidentally facing corruption charges for alleged excesses during his tenure as president of the HCA, counts himself amongst the great man's students.

"Deeply saddened to know that my coach Rehman Baig Sir (sic) has departed for his heavenly abode. May his soul rest in peace. He was an excellent cricket coach and I have learnt from him since my school days and all through my career," Azharuddin wrote on X.