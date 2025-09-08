“Rahul bhai, aap dedo isko bindaas” - Ajinkya Rahane reveals Dravid’s heated moment with Australian star during IPL 2013

Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane has recalled a story from his playing days at Rajasthan Royals (RR) involving former captain Rahul Dravid. The 37-year-old has said how, in jest, he encouraged the 52-year-old to have a verbal exchange with Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson during an IPL match. He added that Dravid burst out laughing at Rahane's suggestion.

Ad

Rahane and Dravid opened the batting on numerous occasions when they played together for RR between 2011 and 2013. The 85-test veteran wrote on LinkedIn:

"Opening with him at Rajasthan Royals felt reassuring. I was settling into my role as an opener and even in the fast-paced nature of T20 cricket he carried himself with such calm. During so many partnerships we had in that period, I actually also saw the not so calm side of Rahul bhai once when Mitchell Johnson had tried to say a few words to him! I jokingly told him in between the overs 'Rahul Bhai, aap dedo isko bindaas, let them see this side of yours' and he started laughing".

Ad

Trending

The former Mumbai captain also opened up about the experience of watching Dravid hit Samit Patel for three sixes from the other end in at T20I against England at Manchester in 2011. The right-handed batter scored 31 off 21 balls before he was dismissed by Ravi Bopara.

"I still smile thinking about it: Rahul bhai hitting three sixes in that innings and enjoying his batting even after scoring tons of international runs. To share that moment with him was special, because it showed me that even legends are willing to step out of their comfort zones," Rahane wrote.

Ad

Ad

Ajinkya Rahane shares off the field experience with Rahul Dravid

Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Dravid played only white-ball cricket together for India aside from playing together for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

The former shared an off the field experience with the latter, where he narrated how normal the former India captain was about putting himself out in the public without the fear of getting noticed or mobbed. Rahane wrote:

Ad

"The most lasting lesson from him came away from the field. Once in Mumbai we had to go for dinner to a place which was near to the hotel we were staying in and the car coming to pickup us up was delayed because of traffic. Rahul bhai casually suggested we just walk it down to the restaurant."

Ad

"I reminded him that he is Rahul Dravid and there will be too many people coming to meet him if he walks on the road in Mumbai (those were the days before selfies). Rahul bhai just smiled and said, “It will be fine. We’ll handle it.” It summed up who he is; someone who achieved everything in the game, yet does not take himself too seriously and carried himself with complete humility".

Rahane last played for India in 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in 2023. He led Mumbai to a Ranji Trophy title win in the 2023-24 season. He announced his decision to step down as Mumbai's captain in August 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news