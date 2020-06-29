Rahul Dravid was 100 percent a great captain, states Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan believed that Rahul Dravid was the most underrated cricketer in the world.

Irfan Pathan also spoke about how Rahul Dravid was selfless as a skipper and how he put the team's goals first.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that Rahul Dravid was a great captain and was an unsung hero of Indian cricket. India had many great captains like Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, etc. but Irfan Pathan believed that Rahul Dravid deserved full credit for his role as a skipper as it was during one of India's toughest phases with coach Greg Chappell as the head coach.

"Dravid was 100 percent a great captain. He was very clear on whatever he wanted from the team. Every captain has their way - there are captains who thiks differently, and Rahul Dravid was also one captain who thought differently, but he was very clear in his communication. He would tell ‘this is your role and you have to work accordingly’," Irfan Pathan said in an Instagram Live video chat show ‘Beyond the Field’ of ESPNCricinfo.

Irfan Pathan believes Rahul Dravid's selflessness reflected in his captaincy

Irfan Pathan also spoke about how Rahul Dravid had selflessly served the Indian team in whichever role was needed from him. He used to bat at number three and used to keep wickets at the same time for his team.

His selflessness also reflected in his captaincy as he always put the team's motive ahead of his own. This was one of the main reasons why Rahul Dravid was such an underrated cricketer as he wanted the team to do well, keeping his personal goals aside.

“Whenever there was a problem, he was always there. Sometimes it gets difficult to communicate with a captain, because they are always surrounded by things. But Dravid was one such captain, that you can even approach him at 2 am at night with a problem. A captain’s role is to keep communication with all the players, and he did that,” Irfan Pathan further said.