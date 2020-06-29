×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Rahul Dravid was 100 percent a great captain, states Irfan Pathan

  • Irfan Pathan believed that Rahul Dravid was the most underrated cricketer in the world.
  • Irfan Pathan also spoke about how Rahul Dravid was selfless as a skipper and how he put the team's goals first.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 29 Jun 2020, 00:34 IST
Irfan Pathan believed that Rahul Dravid was the most underrated cricketer in the world.
Irfan Pathan believed that Rahul Dravid was the most underrated cricketer in the world.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that Rahul Dravid was a great captain and was an unsung hero of Indian cricket. India had many great captains like Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, etc. but Irfan Pathan believed that Rahul Dravid deserved full credit for his role as a skipper as it was during one of India's toughest phases with coach Greg Chappell as the head coach.

"Dravid was 100 percent a great captain. He was very clear on whatever he wanted from the team. Every captain has their way - there are captains who thiks differently, and Rahul Dravid was also one captain who thought differently, but he was very clear in his communication. He would tell ‘this is your role and you have to work accordingly’," Irfan Pathan said in an Instagram Live video chat show ‘Beyond the Field’ of ESPNCricinfo.

Irfan Pathan believes Rahul Dravid's selflessness reflected in his captaincy

Irfan Pathan also spoke about how Rahul Dravid had selflessly served the Indian team in whichever role was needed from him. He used to bat at number three and used to keep wickets at the same time for his team.

His selflessness also reflected in his captaincy as he always put the team's motive ahead of his own. This was one of the main reasons why Rahul Dravid was such an underrated cricketer as he wanted the team to do well, keeping his personal goals aside.

“Whenever there was a problem, he was always there. Sometimes it gets difficult to communicate with a captain, because they are always surrounded by things. But Dravid was one such captain, that you can even approach him at 2 am at night with a problem. A captain’s role is to keep communication with all the players, and he did that,” Irfan Pathan further said.
Published 29 Jun 2020, 00:34 IST
Indian Cricket Team Rahul Dravid Irfan Pathan Cricket News Today
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 12
CCMH *65/3 (6.2 ov)
LBR
LIVE
Central Castries won the toss and elected to bat
CCMH VS LBR live score
Match 11 | Yesterday
SCL 93/6 (10 ov)
MAC 74/7 (10 ov)
South Castries Lions won by 19 runs.
SCL VS MAC live score
Match 8 | Yesterday
PBVA 122/3 (10 ov)
PCR 96/5 (10 ov)
Prague Barbarians Vandals won by 26 runs.
PBVA VS PCR live score
Match 1 | Today, 12:30 PM
KSV Cricket
PSV Hann Munden
KSV VS PSM preview
Match 5 | Yesterday
PBVA 102/7 (10 ov)
PSM 62/10 (8.4 ov)
Prague Barbarians Vandals won by 40 runs.
PBVA VS PSM live score
Match 10 | Yesterday
GICB 173/0 (10 ov)
BLS *77/6 (10 ov)
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters beat Babonneau Leatherbacks by 96 runs
GICB VS BLS live score
Match 3 | Today, 05:30 PM
PSV Hann Munden
SG Findorff E.V.
PSM VS FDF preview
Match 13 | Today, 10:00 PM
Choiseul Clay Pots
Mon Repos Stars
CCP VS MRS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
European Cricket League 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी