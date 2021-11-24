"Rahul Dravid is a kind of guy who doesn't change the system much" - Irfan Pathan on Indian cricket's transition phase

Indian cricket is going through a transition phase with ex-captain Rahul Dravid now stepping into the head coach role following Ravi Shastri's exit post the 2021 T20 World Cup. Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes the change in management will not be a major issue, especially for Test skipper Virat Kohli.

The cricketer-turner-commentator made the remarks on Star Sports' show Follow the Blues ahead of India's Test series opener against New Zealand. He highlighted how Dravid's approach of flowing into the system, rather than changing it, is likely to make the transition easier.

While he admits that Dravid is expected to chip in with his tactical ploys, his interruption will not cause a disturbance, according to Pathan. Having played under the 48-year-old's captaincy, the left-hander pointed out how he never used to be disruptive while at the helm of the team.

He predicts that the partnership between Kohli and Dravid will thrive on communication. He also noted that youngsters will also be given significant role alongside senior campaigners in the side. He said:

"This will be a new partnership between Rahul Dravid as well as Virat Kohli, the captain. Especially in the longer format, I don’t see any problem because Rahul Dravid is a kind of guy who likes to come into the system, he doesn’t change the system much.

“One thing is for sure, there will be a great understanding and communication in this partnership, along with this youth players will be given as much importance as a senior player gets in the team.”

The upcoming two-Test series between India and New Zealand will be Rahul Dravid's first red-ball assignment as head coach. While Virat Kohli will not feature in the opening contest, he is scheduled to return for the subsequent Test in Kolkata.

Ajinkya Rahane to lead Team India in the Kanpur Test versus New Zealand

After their one-sided white-ball series, the two cricketing nations will lock horns in the longer format. New Zealand, who are the top-ranked team in the ICC rankings in Test matches, will face an imposing challenge in the Indian conditions.

The highly anticipated first Test will begin on Thursday, November 25. The Green Park in Kanpur will host the exciting fixture.

