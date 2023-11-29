Rahul Dravid to remain as Team India head coach after accepting new deal; support staff retained as well 

Rahul Dravid will stay on as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team after accepting a new contract from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The former captain's time as head coach had ended following the culmination of the 2023 ODI World Cup and the slew of rumors has now been put to rest with the official confirmation.

Dravid will also have the entirety of the existing coaching staff working by his side, as the BCCI also announced the contract extensions for Vikram Rathour (batting coach), Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach) and T Dilip (fielding coach).

Dravid along with the rest of the support staff took charge of the team after Ravi Shastri and company paved the way after the end of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Under Dravid's guidance, India made it to the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) and the 2023 ODI World Cup. Furthermore, Team India also qualified for the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup and reached the top spot in the rankings across all formats.

In a statement released by the BCCI, Rahul Dravid noted the culture his team has set and also thanked the board for placing their trust in him.

"The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result," he said.

“I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family's sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence," Dravid added.

Dravid and the rest of the support staff are on a break after a draining 2023 World Cup campaign on home soil. VVS Laxman is in charge of the team at the moment as they compete against Australia in a five-match T20I series.

Rahul Dravid has forged an excellent chemistry with Rohit Sharma

Rahul Dravid's arrival as head coach of the senior team coincided with Team India's leadership transition.

Rohit Sharma became the captain across formats in Dravid's early days as head coach, and the duo have worked closely to embrace an aggressive approach, which almost came to fruition at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The next challenge for the head coach comes in the form of a challenging tour of South Africa as well as the all-important 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA in June.

Will Rahul Dravid's next stint as head coach bring Team India some silverware? Let us know what you think.