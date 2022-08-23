Rahul Dravid tests COVID positive, not travelling with Team India to Dubai for Asia Cup 2022

Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid will not be traveling with the team to Dubai for the Asia Cup 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19. The news was confirmed by the BCCI in an official press release.

Here's what BCCI secretary Jay Shah had to say in the release:

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022."

He added:

"Mr. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report. The rest of the team will assemble in UAE on 23rd August, 2022."

Rahul Dravid has been with the team for almost a year now. Captain Rohit Sharma has been quite vocal about how instrumental the former cricketer has been in helping him introduce an attacking brand of cricket.

India have recorded impressive wins in the T20I series against England and West Indies in recent months. It seems as though Sharma and Dravid are building up to what could be a special T20 World Cup set to take place this October.

However, the 49-year-old will not be a part of the management at the Asia Cup, which is arguably the biggest test for the team ahead of the showpiece event.

Laxman, Mhambrey could replace Rahul Dravid if needed

Another legend and the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), VVS Laxman, had traveled with the team that recently whitewashed Zimbabwe 3-0 in an ODI series. He could be the front-runner to take over as the stand-in head coach for the 2022 Asia Cup if needed.

Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey is also another option to be the head coach in Rahul Dravid's absence. The board will probably make a decision after waiting for a few more days to see if Dravid recovers in time to join the team later.

India will open their campaign with a crucial encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, August 28, at the Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan emerged victors by 10 wickets the last time these two teams met on the same ground.

However, they will be without the services of star pacer Shaheen Afridi. Team India, meanwhile, will not have the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel. It will be interesting to see who steps up from their respective bowling attacks to deliver a victory for their team in the Asia Cup 2022 opener.

