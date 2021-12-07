"Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli are prepared to play on any type of tracks" - Saba Karim feels India no longer need to rely on spin-friendly conditions

Saba Karim is pleased with India's all-round performance in the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand. He feels it shows that head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Virat Kohli are prepared to play in any given condition.

The cricketer-turned-commentator's remarks came on YouTube channel Khelneeti. He mentioned how India's dominant performance against the Kiwis was a testament to their capabilities to excel on any type of wicket. Here's what he said:

"Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli are prepared to play on any type of tracks. We have the ability and the players who can win matches in every condition. The two Test matches against New Zealand have indicated the same."

Karim noted that with Dravid at the helm, communication with the players will remain a top priority for team management. He added that the ex-India captain must focus on ensuring that every member of the side feels included in the team.

Karim said that once a cricketer is mentally secure, he will aim to contribute towards the success of the side, rather than fight to retain his spot in the playing eleven. He added:

"His job is to focus on communicating well to ensure that every player in the team feels he is an important member. Players will feel settled if there are these talks within the team. Because at times players play to retain their spot in the side. This situation should not arise. There will be ups and downs, but if a player feels he has a coach and a captain who are ready to back him, then he becomes more confident."

After a closely fought battle at Kanpur in the opening Test match, India secured a record-breaking 372-run victory in Mumbai to pocket the two-match series. India will look to capitalize on this when they take on the Proteas in South Africa later this month.

Updated schedule for India's tour to South Africa

The Indian cricket team are slated to play three Tests and as many ODIs during their tour of South Africa as per the revised schedule. Their four-match T20I series will be played at a later time.

Also Read Article Continues below

The opening Test will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26-30. The New Year Test will be played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg from January 3-7. The third and final Test of the series will be held at Newlands, Cape Town from January 11 to 15.

Edited by Diptanil Roy