"Rahul has filled that position with expertise"- Ravichandran Ashwin backs KL Rahul at No.5 for India in Asia Cup

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels there shouldn't be any debate about KL Rahul batting at No. 5 for India in the Asia Cup. This is if the latter is fit in time for the team's first encounter of the tournament against Pakistan on September 2.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar told reporters that Rahul has a slight niggle which puts him in a race against time to get fit for the first Asia Cup game.

Some fans and pundits have questioned Rahul's inclusion in the squad. Ashwin, however, feels the batter has performed consistently in that position and his spot shouldn't be questioned.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Ravichandran Ashwin had to say about KL Rahul:

"KL Rahul is locked in at No.5. India have been trying to find replacements for Yuvraj and Dhoni for the No.5 slot and Rahul has filled that position with expertise. If he is fit and ready, the No.5 position is also a lock."

Ashwin had similar views on Shreyas Iyer and added:

"Shreyas Iyer is as important as KL Rahul to this side. One of the best players in the Indian line-up against spin and a consistent No.4 for India. He has played a crucial part in their success whenever he has played at 4. If he is completely fit to play, there should be no debate on No.4 position."

Ravichandran Ashwin on India's all-round options

Ravichandran Ashwin believes India have given enough balance to their side by picking all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Shardul Thakur.

He stated that the Men in Blue could find a way to ensure that at least one among Shardul and Axar plays at No.8 to give them balance.

Ashwin stated:

"India have two all-rounders in Hardik and Jadeja at No.6 and No.7. There's not even a debate in their inclusion. At No.8 you need someone who can rotate the strike as well as hit the long ball. That's where you have options like Shardul and Axar. If either plays, India have three multi-utility options which give balance to their batting."

India could play around with the No. 8 position, playing Axar or Shardul as per the conditions favoring either the spinners more or the pacers respectively.