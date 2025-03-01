Rahul Sharma bags a hat-trick in IND-M vs SA-M International Masters League T20 2025 game [Watch]

India Masters leg-spinner Rahul Sharma claimed a hat-trick against South Africa Masters in the seventh match of the International Masters League (IML) T20 2025 on Saturday, March 1. The game is being played at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

It was during the fifth over of the South Africa Masters' innings that Rahul made his mark. He clean bowled Hashim Amla with the first ball, then followed it up with a brilliant delivery that trapped South Africa’s captain Jacques Kallis for a golden duck, taking two wickets in as many balls.

On the very next delivery, Rahul Sharma dismissed Jacques Rudolph to complete his hat-trick, leaving South Africa Masters on the backfoot.

Here’s a video of the moment:

With his outstanding bowling performance, Rahul helped reduce South Africa Masters to 35/3 after just 4.3 overs. He also became the first bowler to claim a hat-trick in the International Masters League.

Rahul Sharma and Yuvraj Singh shine with the ball as South Africa gets bowled out for 85

India Masters captain Sachin Tendulkar won the toss and chose to bowl first. South Africa Masters' opening duo of Henry Davids and Hashim Amla made a solid start, adding 35 runs in the first four overs.

However, Rahul Sharma shifted the game's momentum when he came on to bowl in the fifth over, taking a hat-trick by dismissing Amla (9), Jacques Kallis (0), and Jacques Rudolph (0).

Shortly after, Farhaan Behardien was dismissed for nine, while Davids played a steady knock of 38 off 28 balls before being removed by Pawan Negi. His dismissal left South Africa Masters struggling at 63/5 after 9.1 overs.

Yuvraj Singh then struck decisively, taking three wickets in rapid succession, while Stuart Binny added two more. As a result, South Africa Masters were dismissed for a mere 85 in just 13.5 overs.

In reply, at the time of writing, India Masters were 29/2 after six overs, with Ambati Rayudu (8) and Pawan Negi (1) at the crease.

