Raipur weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Australia 4th T20I?

With the series on the line, Australia will square off against Team India in the penultimate game of the five-match T20I series on Friday. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will host the all-important contest.

India took a 2-0 lead in the series before losing the third game in Guwahati, thanks to a breathtaking ton from Glenn Maxwell. Chasing 223, Australia were 68/3 at one stage before Maxwell unleashed his carnage. He remained unbeaten on 104 off 48 balls with the aid of eight boundaries and as many sixes to help the Aussies reduce the deficit.

Although Australia have completely overhauled their squad for the final two games, they will be pumped to level the series in Raipur. India, on the other hand, will look to wrap up the series with a win today.

While the stage is set for another cracking contest, the spotlight will be on the Raipur weather. According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rainfall in the city on Friday. The cloud cover will also be relatively less, ranging in the 20s.

The weather conditions in Raipur will be pleasant, hovering between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be around 70 percent, while the air quality has been deemed as 'very unhealthy'.

"Hopefully, we can pinch another one in the next game" - Australia skipper Matthew Wade

Australia will head into the penultimate T20I riding high on confidence after a thumping win in the last game.

Speaking ahead of the fourth game, skipper Matthew Wade is hopeful that the Aussies can extend their winning run and take the series into the final T20I.

"The boys are in good spirits, hopefully, we can pinch another one in the next game and take it down to the last game," Wade told reporters on the eve of the fourth game.

How many changes will Australia make in their playing XI? Let us know in the comment section.