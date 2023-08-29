Rajasthan Premier League 2023: How did the IPL Players fare on Day 2 of the league?

In the second match of Rajasthan Premier League 2023, Udaipur Lake City Warriors defeated Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers by six wickets.

In the third clash, Bhilwara Bulls and Shekhawati Soldiers crossed swords with Soldiers winning by seven wickets. Both matches took place at Barkatullah Cricket Stadium.

Coming to the second contest of the tournament, Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers batted first, posting a total of 133/7 in 20 overs. Rajat Chapparwal, the Challengers opener, was the lone shining light for his side with his 40-run knock. Pradhumn Parikh bagged a four-fer for the Warriors with the ball in hand.

Turning to the chase, Udaipur Lake City Warriors took just 17.5 overs to chase down the total. Arjit Gupta's unbeaten 65-run knock was crucial for the Warriors in clinching victory. Manender Singh and Rahul Tomar also played important knocks in helping their side cross the line.

In the third match, after winning the toss, Shekhawati Soldiers forced the Bulls to bat first. Led by Deepak Chahar, Bhilwara Bulls posted a competitive total of 146/6 in 20 overs. Opener Meet Bhavsar scored 32 runs off 37 balls.

Skipper Chahar smacked a 31-ball 43-run knock. Karan Rajesh Lamba, the lower middle order batter, amassed 32 runs off 22 balls. Kunal Singh's cameo of 21 runs from 10 balls played a pivotal role in the death overs. With the ball, medium pacer Rituraj Singh scalped a three-wicket haul for Soldiers.

Coming to the chase, Soldiers took the game to the penultimate over, claiming victory by seven wickets. Opener Ramnivas Golada played a crucial knock, scoring 33 runs off 31 balls. Captain Mahipal Lomror's unbeaten knock of 57*(41) was pretty important in Soldiers winning the contest.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 2 of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023.

Deepak Hooda (Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers)

Batting at No. 3 for Challengers, Deepak Hooda, skipper of the side, could put up only 14 runs from 12 balls with one four. Hooda didn’t look in good touch during his stay at the crease and he would be eyeing to turn the tables in the next encounter.

Khaleel Ahmed (Udaipur Lakecity Warriors)

Udaipur Lake City Warriors skipper Khaleel Ahmed did exceptionally well in the powerplay overs, containing the run-flow. He ended up with a spell of 2/25 in four overs, scalping wickets in the death overs.

Deepak Chahar (Bhilwara Bulls)

Image Credit:- MensXp

Bhilwara Bulls skipper Deepak Chahar came in to bat at No. 5 and smacked a 43-run knock off of 31 balls with two fours and three sixes at an impressive strike rate of 138.71. Interestingly, Chahar didn’t bowl.

Mahipal Lomror (Shekhawati Soldiers)

Batting at No. 4, Shekhawati Soldiers skipper Mahipal Lomror played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 57*(41) with six fours and one six at a strike rate of 134.21. He would be aiming to put up more match-winning performances in the forthcoming contests.