Rajasthan Premier League 2023: How did the IPL Players fare on Day 3 of the league?

Day 3 of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, August 29, featured an exciting double-header.

In the fourth match of Rajasthan Premier League 2023, Bhilwara Bulls and Jaipur Indians locked horns, with the latter coming out on top by 23 runs. In the fifth match, Jodhpur Sunrisers took on Udaipur Lakecity Warriors, with the former securing a five-wicket win. Both these gripping encounters took place at Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

In the fourth contest, Jaipur Indians were asked to bat first and they smacked 173/5 in 20 overs, thanks to wicketkeeper-batter Mukul Choudhary's 59-run knock off 36 balls. Bulls pacer Mohit Jain took three wickets.

In return, Bhilwara Bulls fell short by 23 runs as they could only reach 150/8 in 20 overs. Karan Lamba's 43 off 34 balls and Kunal Singh's 51 off 36 balls kept the Bulls in the hunt after a horrendous start saw them struggling at 46/6, but to no avail.

Arafat Khan, Ashok Sharma and Rohit Khichar bagged two wickets each for Jaipur.

In the fifth match, Udaipur Lakecity Warriors opted to bat first and could score only 146/7 in 20 overs. No.4 batter Rahul Tomar was the lone shining star for Warriors with 41 runs off 34 balls. For Sunrisers, Aniruddh Chauhan and Rahul Chahar shined with two wickets each.

The Sunrisers chased down the total in 19.1 overs with five wickets in hand. Batting at no.4, Anshul Garhwal smacked a 66-run knock off 49 balls with six fours and one six at a strike rate of 134.69 to take his side over the line.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 3 of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023.

Deepak Chahar (Bhilwara Bulls)

Image Credits: Getty Images

After having a decent outing with the willow in the team's first game, Bulls skipper Deepak Chahar failed to make an impact, scoring just one run against Jaipur Indians. Interestingly, in both the games, Chahar didn’t roll his arm.

Rahul Chahar (Jodhpur Sunrisers)

Image Credits: Rahul Chahar Twitter

Jodhpur Sunrisers skipper Rahul Chahar had a great game, scalping two wickets in his four-over spell. He bagged the wickets of Sahil Dhiwan and Chandrapal Singh.

Khaleel Ahmed (Udaipur Lakecity Warriors)

Image Credits: ICC Cricket

Udaipur Lake City Warriors skipper Khaleel Ahmed took the crucial wickets of Abhijeet Tomar and Anshul Garhwal, but conceded 38 runs in his four-over spell at an economy of 9.50.