Rajasthan Premier League 2023: How did the IPL Players fare on Day 4 of the league?

Bhilwara Bulls registered a victory over Udaipur Lake City Warriors by eight wickets in the sixth match of RPL 2023. In the next encounter, Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers defeated Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar in a thrilling contest by just one run.

Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur hosted both these exciting matches on day four of Rajasthan Premier League 2023.

Coming to the sixth match, Udaipur Lake City Warriors were forced to bat first and got bundled out for just 67 runs in 14.3 overs. Bulls' slow left-arm orthodox bowler Lakhan Bharti turned the game in his side's favor with a five-wicket haul.

In return, Bhilwara Bulls were in proper counter-attacking mode, finishing the game in just 6.4 overs. Opener Arnav Gautam's 17-ball 41-run knock was pivotal in taking the team over the line. All in all, a complete performance by the Bulls to bag their second win of the season.

Shifting to the seventh game, Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers opted to bat first and racked up 159/5 in 20 overs. Batting at No. 3, Sourabh Chouchan's 50-run knock off 35 balls helped them put up an imposing total. Karan Singh and Nikhil Sachdev's 30-plus scores were also crucial for Challengers.

In their pursuit, Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar took the game to the last over but failed to grab victory, losing the game by four wickets. Opener Sachin Yadav's 39-run knock in the powerplay played an important role for Soldiers but in vain. Captain Mahipal Lomror and keeper Kartikey's 30-plus scores didn't help the team cross the line.

Skipping the drumroll, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 4 of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023.

Deepak Chahar (Bhilwara Bulls)

Deepak Chahar, the Bulls skipper, rolled his arm for the first time this season, turning the game on its head by picking up two big wickets in his two-over spell. He conceded just seven runs at a miser economy of 3.5.

Mahipal Lomror (Shekhawati Soldiers)

Mahipal Lomror, the Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar middle-order batter, scored 38 runs off 32 balls with three sixes at a strike rate of 118.75 but failed to take his side to victory.

Khaleel Ahmed (Udaipur Lakecity Warriors)

Khaleel Ahmed, interestingly, didn't bowl against Bhilwara Bulls. Moreover, he could score just two runs with the willow.